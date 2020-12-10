Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 10/12/2020

Michael Giacchino & Jacob Collier Slated For ASCAP Screen Time On December 10

Michael Giacchino & Jacob Collier Slated For ASCAP Screen Time On December 10
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ASCAP Film and TV team is bringing some of its top composers together for a new ongoing interview series on @ASCAPScreen on Instagram called ASCAP Screen Time. On Thursday, December 10 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, Oscar, Emmy and three-time Grammy award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Up, The Incredibles, War for the Planet of the Apes, Ratatouille, Jurassic World, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Coco) and four-time Grammy winner (and current three-time nominee), multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, arranger and producer Jacob Collier will be featured in an exclusive conversation about music, storytelling, their recent self-released albums and what they've been doing creatively during the pandemic.

"ASCAP Screen Time is a destination for aspiring and established composers and screen music fans to get inspiration and education on the craft of composing music," said ASCAP Executive Vice President/Chief Creative Officer John Titta. "We want to capture organic conversations about creativity between some of our top members. Our episode with Michael and Jacob is a great example because it captures a very candid dialogue between two creators working in different musical spaces, who have profound respect and admiration for each other."

Two more ASCAP Screen Time segments are in the queue for the new year with more to be announced: a discussion with Christopher Willis (Disney's Mickey Mouse shorts, HBO's Veep), and a conversation with Amie Doherty (Focus Features' The High Note, Amazon Prime's Undone). Previous guests have included Chris Hajian (John Leguizamo's Critical Thinking) and Roger Neill (FOX's King of the Hill, HBO Max's Unpregnant).
