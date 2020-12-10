CueStack Ft. David Hasselhoff - Through The Night





www.instagram.com/cuestack_official New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The metal debut of David Hasselhoff has been released today! After announcing this collaboration to the world at the end of October, CueStack finally published the song and music video of 'Through the Night' featuring David Hasselhoff on vocals. Check out the Baywatch and Knight Rider star's very first metal performance here:The collaboration started in 2018 and what seemed like an impossible idea slowly turned into a reality. The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side. David recorded the track with CueStack in 2019 in Vienna where they also shot this epic music video together. CueStack conjured up a dystopian Sci-Fi world in the music video for 'Through the Night', continuing the cinematic style that was established with this year's first single 'Transhuman Generation':CueStack - Transhuman Generation (Official Music Video)Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/8RmG6ojUh_MAnother very well know special guest on this EP is Caleb Shomo, the singer and mastermind of the band 'Beartooth' who produced a retro synthwave remix of 'Through the Night'.Fans of this unique collaboration can also get the extended 'Through the Night' Box Set: a Digipak CD featuring Caleb Shomo's (Beartooth) synthwave remix, as well as an unplugged version and 2 CueStack songs. The Box Set also contains a unique poster, gym bag, autograph card and baseball cap:https://www.cuestack.com/shopThe first full-length CueStack album 'Diagnosis:Human' will be released in 2021. When the worlds of eccentric lighting / VFX designer Martin Kames and shred guitar content creator Bernth Brodträger collide, explosive music and art manifest in the form of CueStack. An unmistakable blend of metal and electronic music with well established sonic trademarks is the result, paired with an industrial, dystopian corporate identity that is ever-present in the band's cinematic music videos and artworks.CueStack feat. David Hasselhoff - Through the Night is available on:Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3lXQnQnAmazon Music: https://amzn.to/2HDpuTQiTunes Music: https://apple.co/3fBGBSnApple Music: https://apple.co/3fBGBSnYouTube: https://youtu.be/FggsEkPQEbcwww.cuestack.comwww.youtube.com/cuestackwww.facebook.com/cuestackwww.instagram.com/cuestack_official



