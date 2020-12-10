Julia Rachelle Releases Infectious & Feel-Good Pop/R&B Single 'Love Me Good'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Julia Rachelle releases her latest captivating single "Love Me Good." The pop/r&b fusion contains every element to get listeners grooving and uplifted. "Love Me Good" takes the listener on a musical journey where Julia Rachelle showcases her artistic versatility infusing a nostalgic r&b vocal style with a modern pop vibe. The emotion-drenched vocals and atmospheric instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen record. "Love Me Good" contains strong lyricism that will hook the listener, due to the relatability and captivating story-telling. The uplifting beat and melodic elements give the vocal a motivating, personal feeling. With mesmerizing lyricism, Julia Rachelle maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music, supporting the fact that she is set to make a prominent impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to Julia Rachelle's versatility as a musician and her innate talent.



Julia Rachelle is an emerging artist, singer, and songwriter originating from Las Vegas, Nevada. The talented artist is poised to make waves in the scene with her unparalleled sound and style. Singing from a young age, Julia has developed her style to what it is today. Inspired by her life experiences, Julia Rachelle seeks to create music that will connect and inspire people worldwide. Moreover, she aims to create music that is timeless.



The talented musician aims to push the envelope with her sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. Julia Rachelle's lyricism and story-telling ability will have people mesmerized as she radiates raw emotion with her music. With every release, Julia Rachelle will have listeners engulfed in the world she creates with her sound and style. Julia Rachelle is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to cement herself in the music industry for years to come.



