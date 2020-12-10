BTS MapleStory Designed Items Fully Revealed Today!





MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MapleStory, the iconic free-to-play MMORPG IP from Nexon, and global superstars, BTS, share full details surrounding their recently announced collaboration. Beginning on December 16, players can deck out their characters with outfit items designed by BTS in MapleStory and MapleStory M.In a three-part video series following the collaboration, BTS members each designed their very own MapleStory outfit items stemming from their favorite MapleStory memories, creating unique designs such as a Nexon headquarters building hat and a unique design featuring MapleStory's Director. Fans will also recognize items and packages including "[BTS] Mikrokosmos," "[BTS] Army Bomb" and the "[BTS] Black Swan Master Package."The full three-part MapleStory X BTS video series is now available on the MapleStory YouTube channel. A total of five different MapleStory X BTS packages featuring twenty-seven items, beautifully designed by BTS and Nexon, will be live on MapleStory and MapleStory M starting on December 16. To view the entire MapleStory X BTS video series and learn more details about the BTS in-game items, visit maplestory.com/maplestoryxbts.MapleStory is one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs with over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone out of total seven MapleStory services around the world. First released in North America in May 2005, the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.



