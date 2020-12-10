Arkells Unveil Official Video For Holiday Original Track "Pub Crawl"





Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkells dropped the official video for their first-ever holiday song "Pub Crawl" last night, an Amazon Original released last month via Universal Music. Featuring band frontman Max Kerman entirely on his own, due to recent lockdown restrictions, the video, just like the song, takes viewers on a journey - with a bit of a twist from his bandmates and a nod to Home Alone. "Like anything in 2020, making a music video is an exercise in experimentation and creativity," says Kerman. "If I couldn't party with my boys during Pub Crawl, making 50 different life size cut outs of them was the next best thing." Watch the official "Pub Crawl" video, directed by Mark Myers. "Pub Crawl" stems from a '12 Pubs of Christmas' style tradition - a time the band reconnects with friends and family and gets into the holiday spirit.As part of the launch campaign for "Pub Crawl," Arkells leaked the track to various pubs and bars across Canada in order to encourage fans to visit their local watering holes (following proper COVID guidelines and with social distancing measures in place) and support local if they wanted to hear an advanced spin of the song.In 2020, Arkells took a pause from working on their upcoming studio album and went back to their roots, reinterpreting past material and rediscovering the singer-songwriter spirit with their latest project Campfire Chords.Campfire Chords is a stripped back collection featuring 17 of Arkells' most beloved songs plus new tracks "A Little More" and #1 single "Quitting You". The much-anticipated double vinyl hits stores this week, just in time for the holidays.Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sport-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells hometown concert that sold 24,000 tickets and hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country. To follow came North American and international headline touring that included their first sold-out concert at Scotiabank Arena and selling-out Toronto's premiere summer venue - Budweiser Stage - in one day. Arkells' touring over their last album cumulatively raised over $100K for charity, via the band's partnership with Plus1. While off the road in 2020, Arkells pivoted to their first acoustic-leaning project, Campfire Chords - a deluxe LP & play-at-home guitar chord book inspired by their most beloved hits, and the band's live streamed interactive music lessons that moved fans to learn new skills while "flattening the curve" from home.



