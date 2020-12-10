Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 10/12/2020

Laurel Smith Reveals Edgy Dark-Pop Tune 'Game Over'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born and raised in North London, inspired by the likes of multiple badass females such as Charli XCX and Lana Del Rey down to Trippie Redd and The Weeknd, singer-songwriter and performer Laurel Smith has arrived with her own special concoction of tunes. Combining elements of moody pop, hip-hop and electronic synths to create her unique yet current sound, she often takes on different personas in order to detail her stories.

Accompanied with an equally edgy visual and influenced by her love of R&B,, Laurel Smith delivers a smooth and sultry distorted vocal set to rival even the most established of recording artists. 'Game Over' is a truly hypnotic piece of music with strong international appeal, reminiscent of similar, trailblazing acts such as Jorja Smith and Ashnikko. With a distinct musical style and uber-cool aesthetic, Laurel Smith is well on her way to cementing both her music and personal brand in the hearts and minds of fans and press alike.

" 'Game Over' is a dark, atmospheric track with a driving chorus. It's about a vicious cycle: being in a situation which you try everything to get out of, but always finding yourself back in the same place you began. Like a character in a video game, every time you die you are regenerated at the start. I wrote the track during a low point in my life where I felt I had no control over anything anymore. I hope others can hear the song and identify with the same feelings I was experiencing."

The multi-talented, eighteen-year-old student is no stranger to music having begun her journey as a songwriter at the age of sixteen; ever since then, Smith has been consistently writing and composing songs. She has a number of quietly successful singles under her belt with her first single of 2020, 'Candy', produced by MoFlo Music, being the stand-out piece, featured on Spotify's Release Radar playlist. Now, armed with her latest single and a cinematic new music video, Laurel Smith hopes to make a lasting impression on the scene with 'Game Over' - a dark, synth-pop heavy track with subtle hip-hop influences.
twitter.com/Laurelmwsmith
www.instagram.com/laurelsm1th
www.tiktok.com/@laurelsm1th
laurelsmith.co.uk






