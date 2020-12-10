Laurel Smith Reveals Edgy Dark-Pop Tune 'Game Over'





Accompanied with an equally edgy visual and influenced by her love of R&B,, Laurel Smith delivers a smooth and sultry distorted vocal set to rival even the most established of recording artists. 'Game Over' is a truly hypnotic piece of music with strong international appeal, reminiscent of similar, trailblazing acts such as



" 'Game Over' is a dark, atmospheric track with a driving chorus. It's about a vicious cycle: being in a situation which you try everything to get out of, but always finding yourself back in the same place you began. Like a character in a video game, every time you die you are regenerated at the start. I wrote the track during a low point in my life where I felt I had no control over anything anymore. I hope others can hear the song and identify with the same feelings I was experiencing."



The multi-talented, eighteen-year-old student is no stranger to music having begun her journey as a songwriter at the age of sixteen; ever since then, Smith has been consistently writing and composing songs. She has a number of quietly successful singles under her belt with her first single of 2020, 'Candy', produced by MoFlo Music, being the stand-out piece, featured on Spotify's Release Radar playlist. Now, armed with her latest single and a cinematic new music video, Laurel Smith hopes to make a lasting impression on the scene with 'Game Over' - a dark, synth-pop heavy track with subtle hip-hop influences.

twitter.com/Laurelmwsmith

www.instagram.com/laurelsm1th

www.tiktok.com/@laurelsm1th

