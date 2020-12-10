Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 10/12/2020

Greta Van Fleet Presents The "Age Of Machine" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greta Van Fleet, the GRAMMY-winning, GOLD-certified rock'n'roll band, shared their visionary new video for the song "Age of Machine" today. The video creates a new universe filled with symbolism and open to interpretation, with whispers of reflections on modernism. It is a response, a tiny piece of art in a very large conversation - four brothers and friends who spend very little time online, filled with questions - where is technology taking us, what does it all mean, and what are we trading in exchange? The video addresses the crumbling beauty around us, but leaves the final significance to the viewer - whether that narrative be focused on climate, industrialism, intimacy, self confidence, tradition, humanity itself, or otherwise. The only clear concept in the video is that the band chooses life.

The "Age of Machine" music video was co-directed by Greta Van Fleet and Matthew Daniel Siskin. The new song released last Friday with the announcement of The Battle at Garden's Gate, the band's new album due April 16, 2021 (Lava/Republic Records).
Lava Records is an artist-first label that offers the best of all worlds: the attention and commitment of an indie and the global reach and capabilities of the world's largest music company through its partnership with Republic/Universal. Originally founded in 1995 by Jason Flom, Lava has been the home to many multi-platinum superstars, Grammy winners, and critical darlings. With a proud heritage and eyes fixed on the future, the label is now home to phenomenal artists including Greta Van Fleet, Hero the Band, Jessie J, and Lorde.






