I Never Got To Say This - Why MLXVE's Newest EP Needs To Be On Your Next Playlist

open.spotify.com/album/46fuNLTDFCsX5IVq7NDGAu?si=6oC1EWouRG-TQ70I96kQ7g New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MLXVE (Maria Cammisano) - Montreal, Canada - has released new original tracks with the help of The Online Recording Studio. Working with The Online Recording Studios Joe Wadsworth & Lewis D-T, Maria has been able to continue to create and release tracks during 2020 and has stacked up over 50k streams on Spotify during this time. After being featured on the Fresh Finds: The Wave playlist on Spotify, Maria has seen her streams explode and is now looking to collaborate with other playlist curators.Her latest EP 'I Never Got To Say This' takes influence from Billie Eilish, so you'll find a chilled R&B vibe with catchy pop lyrics. Some of the tracks also have a similar sound to Ariana Grande's newest material, making them very current for today's market and an ideal fit for a chill playlist.The first track 'Me, Myself & I' is a future pop classic with sassy lyrics that everyone can relate to. Maria wrote this song about ending a friendship with someone close to her, choosing to put herself first, with her favourite line in the song being 'They'll walk over you while you sit and plead for something that wasn't meant to be'.The second track of the EP 'Did It For Myself' is a sensual and inviting anthem which is all about looking & feeling your best for yourself, rather than for somebody else. The line 'Love yourself and I promise you won't have a care in the world anymore.' is one of the key messages of the song and has a likeness to Mahalia's R&B hit 'Sober'.Although many of MLXVE's tracks are related to love and loss, 'Daydreaming' is all about having butterflies and being in love. As well as it's hopeful lyrics, It's dreamy and ethereal with a 90's R&B feel. Charming, slow lyrics such as 'let our breathing do the talking, I just want to be next to you' represents how sometimes just sitting in silence with someone and being there with them is enough.As you can see, you can go through the entire life cycle of a relationship when listening to MLXVE's latest EP, with 'I Dare You' reflecting a toxic relationship she experienced in her past. The lyrics are beautiful and melancholic, with a brave and hopeful edge."The story is relatable to those who are used to being treated badly, then being told 'I love you.' I've been through a relationship where with every chance I got to leave, I'd stay because I was addicted to the toxicity and I thought that it was love. My favourite line that reflects this is 'dare you to love me as much as I love you'.'"- MLXVE (Maria Cammisano)'Set My Thoughts Free' the final track on the EP is a slow R&B/Pop track written as a message for people to stay true to their feelings & be honest with one another even if they'll be disappointed, as the truth is always better than being left confused with no answers. It's got a jazzy vibe with connotations of the modern dating phenomenon of Ghosting that listeners will immediately be able to relate to.When it comes to Maria's background, music has been a huge part of her story. From taking Piano lessons as a kid to taking part and performing in a symphonic and jazz band at school , music has always been a sideline to her education and career. However, late last year she made the big decision to leave behind traditional career routes, and that's when the songwriting began. When it comes to writing songs, Maria will find the beat first and if she vibes with it, begin writing the lyrics. Although she never usually plans what the lyrics will be about, sometimes they're personal stories and sometimes she'll write about experiences that other people have gone through. As a very emotional and expressive person, her feelings tend to come out when she sings or write lyrics.After a cathartic experience at a Lewis Capaldi concert in late 2019, Maria decided that now was the time to pursue music professionally and apply her previous training and experience in creating original tracks. As well as other artists, Maria finds inspiration in everyday life such as relationships and life experiences. Talking to Maria, you'll find a magnetic vulnerability that comes through in her music, with raw life experiences at the forefront.hiddengemsinmusic.wixsite.com/musicblog/post/mlxve-on-getting-her-song-on-a-spotify-official-playlist-q-awww.facebook.com/mlxvemusicwww.instagram.com/mlxve/?hl=ensoundcloud.com/mlxvewww.mlxvemusic.comboards.wetransfer.com/board/srqzprt3qysbfctmh20201126023812/latestopen.spotify.com/album/46fuNLTDFCsX5IVq7NDGAu?si=6oC1EWouRG-TQ70I96kQ7g



