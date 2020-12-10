Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, MNEK With Joel Corry And More Announced For "Hello 2021 UK" Virtual NYE Party





Hello 2021 is Executive Produced by Amelia Brown and Shona Baldwin for Thames, which is a part of Fremantle. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YouTube Originals will kick off 2021 in uplifting style with "Hello 2021: UK," a virtual New Year's Eve party bringing together 2020's most influential public figures, music artists, comedians and YouTube creators to keep viewers energized throughout the countdown to midnight and ring in 2021 together."Hello 2021 UK" made by Thames, part of Fremantle, will include a star-studded guest list including Behzinga, Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michaela Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H, Natasia Demetriou and many more. The event will also feature the biggest tunes of 2020 performed live as musical guests Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, MNEK w/ Joel Corry and Aitch AJ Tracey get the party started with some exclusive live performances.The show is part of global YouTube Originals 'Hello 2021' celebrations premiering on Thursday 31st December with tailored, exclusive content across the Americas, United Kingdom, Korea, Japan and India - only on YouTube."Hello 2021: UK" continues YouTube's commitment in the UK to bringing exceptional entertainment, impact, and timely content to fans around the world. This event follows acclaimed and diverse YouTube Originals including documentaries "How To Be: Behzinga," "How To Be: Anne-Marie," "Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily," "Terms & Conditions: A UK Drill Story" (which recently was singled out for special recognition at the 2020 Grierson Awards), and the global platform's Creator Spotlight series, which kicked off focusing on three British female creators Yammy, ClickForTaz and Saffron Barker. In 2021, YouTube Originals will launch Kevin Macdonald's feature-length documentary "Life In A Day 2020," a film composed entirely of submissions from global participants.Luke Hyams, Head of YouTube Originals, EMEA, said: "'Hello 2021: UK' offers us a chance to get together, celebrate and look forward to a brighter year ahead with an astonishing array of homegrown and global talent. In many cases, 2020 has also brought out the best in people. We've seen online communities coming together like never before to share stories, experiences and learn from each other. It has been a time of compassion and creativity and that's been reflected in the work that YouTube Originals has been doing this year. Goodbye 2020 and Hello 2021!"Amelia Brown, MD of Thames, part of Fremantle says: "After a year like no other, we're extremely happy to be able to welcome 2021 in style - bringing to YouTube exciting talent, exceptional performances and truly celebrate the year ahead. 'Hello 2021: UK' is also a great opportunity for the worldwide Fremantle family to be working closely together, bringing incredible content to a global platform like YouTube."Hello 2021 is Executive Produced by Amelia Brown and Shona Baldwin for Thames, which is a part of Fremantle.



