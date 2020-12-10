Bea Miller And NoCap Present "The Elated! Experience Recorded Live In Los Angeles" This Saturday, December 12





A departure from the typical livestream event, Bea has created an all-encompassing experience with her passionate performance, with bonus offerings including a virtual hangout via Zoom on December 13 at 2pm ET with collaborator/video director Gina Gizella Manning and autographed vinyl. Additionally, fans who RSVP via Audience Republic are entered into a sweepstakes to win truly unique prizes, representing the physical embodiment of Bea and her music. Prizes include a wisdom tooth that inspired the song "wisdom teeth," a piece of Bea's iconic orange hair, a framed patch of fur and paw print of consent from her beloved dog Ollie, signed Polaroids and a one-of-a-kind dream pyramid from her state-of-the-art music video for "it's not you it's me."More details available here.



Speaking about the show, director Gina Gizella Manning comments, "This virtual performance was the second time I was able to see Bea perform live since the pandemic - both gave me chills. This one has been extra special because we were able to paint our world all over it with finer strokes. The visuals for the entire EP inspired this concert. We wanted to make this performance feel as intimate as possible, as though Bea were singing to you in your room (If your room was a 70's dream chic living room). During the journey at times it feels as though you have the best seat in the house to her concert, and other moments are so up close and personal, it's as if you are on stage with her and... can smell her breath."



Cisco Adler, CEO & co-founder of NoCap comments, "NoCap was created to both fill the gap currently presented during this troubling time for artists, venues, and crews but more importantly to evolve the live music industry for years to come, creating a new medium, market, and revenue stream for all involved. With great challenge comes great innovation. We are excited to be at the forefront of this and working with artists like Bea who are pioneering the space."



Bea Miller has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers and was featured in Forbes' "30 under 30 Class of 2021" list. Music from elated! has been featured on 400+ Spotify playlists and 40+ Apple Music playlists. In 2019, Bea collaborated with an impressive list of artists including Jessie Reyez, 6lack and Snakehips and made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others. She closed out the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," across North America and Europe.




