New Version Of Troye Sivan's "Easy" Released Today With Kacey Musgraves, Featuring Mark Ronson

He helmed Lady Gaga's acclaimed fifth album, Joanne, and Queens Of The Stone Age's lauded Villains. In 2018, he released a string of singles with Diplo under the name Silk City, including the GRAMMY-winning worldwide hit " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Capitol Records/Universal Music, released "Easy" Troye Sivan Kacey Musgraves Featuring Mark Ronson. Troye and Kacey collaborate on this new version of the song, weaving in a bittersweet perspective with Mark adding trademark energetic melancholy.In the official video, which received a YouTube Premiere, Troye and Kacey embark on a dark, aching journey with the grittier side of Nashville as the backdrop. As dawn breaks, they leave Music City as quickly as they came, with the next town in their sights. Bardia Zeinali, who helmed Troye's video for "Dance to This" ft. Ariana Grande, directed.Kacey co-wrote the new version of "Easy." Troye's original version of the song appears on his new EP, In A Dream. The song has amassed over 72 million combined global streams while combined streams of the EP have surpassed 243 million. Billboard hailed "Easy" as a "crying-on-the-dancefloor anthem…that will have you dancing and dreaming about your ex." Pitchfork said, "In A Dream [is]…an adventurous break-up record that explores the far corners of indie pop." USA Today noted, "Aside from Taylor Swift…no other artist has better captured our quarantine blues than Troye Sivan."In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Troye's debut studio album, Blue Neighbourhood, a pink vinyl edition will soon be released. Blue Neighbourhood -originally released on December 4, 2015 - is certified Gold in the U.S. and contains the 2x Platinum " Youth " and the Gold-certified "Wild" plus " Talk Me Down " and " Heaven " ft. Betty Who.In his career to date, Troye has amassed over 8.4 billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music, The Guardian and numerous other publications. TIME said, "Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star."His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. " Revelation " - his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased, which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the new BTS album, Map of The Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world. He was recently named as one of five ambassadors to launch the Pasha de Cartier watch.Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves' third studio album, Golden Hour (2018, MCA Nashville), earned Musgraves her third No. 1 debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and distinguished her as the third artist ever to take home Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. Golden Hour was named one of the best albums of 2018 by such outlets as NPR, Time, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.In support of the album, she played the biggest venues of her career, including New York City's Radio City Music Hall and her first headlining arena show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. To top it off, she became the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella. Musgraves has been honored at Billboard's Women in Music event, Variety's Power of Women event, and celebrated the opening of her exhibit, All of the Colors, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.Musgraves first received massive critical acclaim with her Gold-certified major label debut album, Same Trailer Different Park (2013). The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making Musgraves the first solo female in five years to top the chart with a rookie release and only the seventh to do so in Nielsen SoundScan's 22-year history. Same Trailer Different Park earned Musgraves two GRAMMY Awards, two CMA Awards and an ACM Award. The follow-up album, Pageant Material (2015), earned Musgraves her second No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and soared to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. At the 2019 CMAs, Musgraves received two wins.Born in London and based in New York City, Mark Ronson is an internationally renowned DJ and winner of one Academy Award, seven GRAMMYs, two BRITs, one Golden Globe and one MTV VMA Award.At 16, Ronson began creating mixtapes and trying his hand at DJing. That early passion set him on a path to music production, recording and songwriting that has resulted in a career highlighted by work on a multi-GRAMMY-winning album by Amy Winehouse, as well as his own GRAMMY-winning, global hit with Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk." Along with releasing four successful albums under his own name, his resume includes production work for some of music's biggest names, include Adele, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran and Lily Allen. He is a co-writer of the song "Shallow," recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie A Star Is Born.He helmed Lady Gaga's acclaimed fifth album, Joanne, and Queens Of The Stone Age's lauded Villains. In 2018, he released a string of singles with Diplo under the name Silk City, including the GRAMMY-winning worldwide hit " Electricity " with Dua Lipa. Ronson collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Lykke Li, YEBBA and others on his 2019 studio album, Late Night Feelings. Most recently, he produced three songs for Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts and remixed Dua Lipa's " Physical " ft. Gwen Stefani. His record label, Zelig Records, is home to rising stars Raissa, Issy Wood and King Princess.



