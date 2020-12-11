Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/12/2020

Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Johnny Rzeznik & More Join WCBS-FM's "Scott Shannon In The Morning With Patty Steele" Virtual Holiday Benefit For Blythedale Children's Hospital On December 18, 2020

Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Johnny Rzeznik & More Join WCBS-FM's "Scott Shannon In The Morning With Patty Steele" Virtual Holiday Benefit For Blythedale Children's Hospital On December 18, 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, December 18, WCBS-FM's Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele will broadcast their final 'Big Show' of the year, VIRTUALLY, to entertain the patients and raise money for Blythedale Children's Hospital's Traumatic Brain Injury program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved in-person, holiday tradition is being held on-air only to protect the health and safety of Blythedale's medically complex population. But don't worry, some very special guests will still bring the magic and love via closed-circuit tv to patients and staff!

Tune in to WCBS-FM 101.1 New York's Greatest Hits/www.radio.com/wcbsfm and enjoy performances by singer-songwriter/actress/author/TV host Kelly Clarkson, Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas (back for his 21st consecutive appearance), Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Billy Joel's longtime saxophonist Mark Rivera and Tim McLoone with Holiday Express.

Radio icon Scott Shannon has been a longtime supporter of Blythedale's mission and has helped raise more than $4 million through his radio benefits over nearly 30 years.

"This is always everyone's favorite day of the year at the Hospital, and we are thrilled to be going virtual during this challenging time that prevents us from celebrating in person," said Blythedale President & CEO Larry Levine. "Scott has truly transformed countless lives through this annual benefit. We are so grateful to everyone at WCBS-FM and all the artists who give so generously of their time to brighten the holidays for our kids."

All proceeds support Blythedale's Traumatic Brain Injury Program, New York's only dedicated post-acute pediatric brain injury unit.
To donate: BCHKIDS.GIVESMART.COM |Call (914)831-2424 |Text BCHKIDS to 76278

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 18th, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m
WHERE: Radio broadcast on WCBS-FM 101.1 and www.radio.com/wcbsfm






Most read news of the week
Jamie Cullum Breaks Guinness World Record For Biggest Music Lesson Ever Held; Joined By Guests Robbie Williams, Sigrid & Dodie
The Kut Makes A Bid For The Christmas Charts, 'Waiting For Christmas' Video & Upcoming Single
Italian-Born Electronica Musician Souvlaki Releases A New Video For His New Single "Isolation"
Caroline Shaw's 'Narrow Sea,' Written For And Performed By So Percussion, Dawn Upshaw And Gilbert Kalish, Due January 22
Curtis Waters Releases Official Music Video For 'Better'
The Star Prairie Project Release New Track "Surreal" On December 18, 2020
Genus Ordinis Dei - LP "Glare Of Deliverance" And "Torture" Video Out Now
Justine Blazer Releases New Single "Just Sing"
American Merit Releases Official Music Video For "City"!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0201759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012979507446289 secs