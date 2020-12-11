Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Johnny Rzeznik & More Join WCBS-FM's "Scott Shannon In The Morning With Patty Steele" Virtual Holiday Benefit For Blythedale Children's Hospital On December 18, 2020





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved in-person, holiday tradition is being held on-air only to protect the health and safety of Blythedale's medically complex population. But don't worry, some very special guests will still bring the magic and love via closed-circuit tv to patients and staff!



Tune in to WCBS-FM 101.1 New York's Greatest Hits/www.radio.com/wcbsfm and enjoy performances by singer-songwriter/actress/author/TV host







"This is always everyone's favorite day of the year at the Hospital, and we are thrilled to be going virtual during this challenging time that prevents us from celebrating in person," said Blythedale President & CEO Larry Levine. "Scott has truly transformed countless lives through this annual benefit. We are so grateful to everyone at WCBS-FM and all the artists who give so generously of their time to brighten the holidays for our kids."



All proceeds support Blythedale's Traumatic Brain Injury Program, New York's only dedicated post-acute pediatric brain injury unit.

To donate: BCHKIDS.GIVESMART.COM |Call (914)831-2424 |Text BCHKIDS to 76278



WHEN: Friday, Dec. 18th, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m

WHERE: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, December 18, WCBS-FM's Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele will broadcast their final 'Big Show' of the year, VIRTUALLY, to entertain the patients and raise money for Blythedale Children's Hospital's Traumatic Brain Injury program.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved in-person, holiday tradition is being held on-air only to protect the health and safety of Blythedale's medically complex population. But don't worry, some very special guests will still bring the magic and love via closed-circuit tv to patients and staff!Tune in to WCBS-FM 101.1 New York's Greatest Hits/www.radio.com/wcbsfm and enjoy performances by singer-songwriter/actress/author/TV host Kelly Clarkson, Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas (back for his 21st consecutive appearance), Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Billy Joel's longtime saxophonist Mark Rivera and Tim McLoone with Holiday Express. Radio icon Scott Shannon has been a longtime supporter of Blythedale's mission and has helped raise more than $4 million through his radio benefits over nearly 30 years."This is always everyone's favorite day of the year at the Hospital, and we are thrilled to be going virtual during this challenging time that prevents us from celebrating in person," said Blythedale President & CEO Larry Levine. "Scott has truly transformed countless lives through this annual benefit. We are so grateful to everyone at WCBS-FM and all the artists who give so generously of their time to brighten the holidays for our kids."All proceeds support Blythedale's Traumatic Brain Injury Program, New York's only dedicated post-acute pediatric brain injury unit.To donate: BCHKIDS.GIVESMART.COM |Call (914)831-2424 |Text BCHKIDS to 76278WHEN: Friday, Dec. 18th, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.mWHERE: Radio broadcast on WCBS-FM 101.1 and www.radio.com/wcbsfm



