Paul Mendez Releases New Track "No Stopping Us Now"

www.facebook.com/DJPaulMendez New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From the musical streets of Glasgow, Paul Mendez is a DJ, producer and an internationally respected name in the global nightlife & dance music industries delivering consistently on the world stage for 25+ years with high level guest performances & established residencies in 65+ countries on five continents switching effortlessly from iconic superclubs to stylish lounges to the biggest brands & festivals including Privilige, Bora Bora, El Divino & Es Paradis (Ibiza), Avalon, Giant, SBE, Colony & Blok (Los Angeles), Marquee, RA, Lax , Rain, Gallery, Artisan & Moon (Las Vegas), BCM Planet Dance (Mallorca), Hed Kandi, Ministry of Sound, Pacha, Gatecrasher, Cream, MTV (Europe Awards show), Global Djs & Iconic events (Qatar), Shadow lounge, Clevelander, Nikki Beach & Dream south beach (Miami), Slinky tours in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur & Tokyo, Colours & The Arches (Glasgow), Zentral, Magnum, Secrets (Hong Kong), Shimmy beach club, Tiger Tiger, Madison Avenue, Ultrafest, Icon & Kong (South Africa), Ultra, Trance energy, T in the park & Homelands festivals plus official support sets on major tours for 'Tiesto' (10 Shows) and who said "Paul is a great DJ and one of the few I personally hand picked to play for me", '50 Cent', 'Armin Van Buuren' (5 Shows) and who commented "Paul is one of the best resident DJs I have came across no matter what the set or style he was always spot on", 'Black eyed peas', 'David Guetta', 'Calvin Harris', 'Sean Paul', 'Deadmau5', 'Justin Timberlake', Pharrel Williams' and 'Roger Sanchez'.Not content with just impressing the biggest names in dance music Paul was also the DJ at celebrity A-List shindigs for mega stars including Alicia Keys, Shaquille O'Neil, Snoop Dogg and Samuel L. Jackson alongside sponsorship deals with the worlds best Headphone manufacturers Beats by Dre, Monster & Sennheiser with whom he is a current brand ambassador.He has continued to stay relevant and in demand due to his technical ability and mastery of music selection switching between electronic, urban & commercial genres not only as a DJ but also as a renowned producer & artist with more than 300 single releases, two gold discs, festival theme tracks, TV shows, movie soundtracks, radio commercials, one million plus plays on sound-cloud, interviews & reviews from major publications & blogs worldwide including dance music bibles DJ Mag & Mixmag who described his 'Magic Impuls' track in 2003 "as a defining moment in Electronic music", countless 'top 100 'chart hits including multiple number 1's on major & independent record labels such as Universal Music, Sony, Warners, ID&T, Spinnin, Armada ,1605 Music Therapy, Black Hole recordings, Avex, Bonzai Music and more plus official remixes and championed bootlegs for chart stars Ice-T, Afrojack, Justin Bieber, DJ Snake, Robin S, Tegan & Sara, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Icona Pop, Jay Z & Biggie Smalls with massive support from radio stations including BBC Radio one, I Heart radio, Ministry of sound radio & 14 weeks in a row play-listed on BPM/Sirius radio for his remix of 'Wake me up' by Avicii.Now calling Dubai home since 2014 Paul has been playing in the city for 14 years and with long term residencies & regular guest spots at the official F1 after-party's, Skylite at Yas Viceroy (2 years), Bliss Lounge (Current resident), Cargo at Pier 7 (3½ years), Zinc nightclub (2 years), Bidi bondi at the Palm (2 years), Breeze Beach, Candypants, The Address Marina, Black Goose, STK Downtown, Rock Bottom, Noir, Kempinski MOE, Sensation, Armani Club, Boudoir, Chameleon, Enrique Iglesias after-party (The Pointe) plus multiple residencies and guest gigs all over the ME region in Qatar with Global Djs & Iconic events (15 years), Intercontinental Hotel (2 years), Oxygene club, X Lounge, Club 7, Qube, W hotel and more in Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Lebanon. (Paul Mendez Website).djpaulmendez.comwww.facebook.com/DJPaulMendez



