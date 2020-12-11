Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album Of 2020, "Evermore"!



17. "It's Time To Go". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has released her surprise album, Evermore, marking her second studio release of 2020. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Folklore earlier this year, the singer said she had written enough songs to create Evermore, which she describes as its "sister record" featuring collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.Swift wrote on Instagram in her announcement.Like Folklore, Evermore sees Swift working songwriters Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery - who Swift recently confirmed to be her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn - and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon.Swift also confirmed that the album's lead single, "Willow", would be released along with the Evermore.Read the full tracklisting below:1. "Willow"2. "Champagne Problems"3. "Gold Rush"4. "'Tis the Damn Season"5. "Tolerate It"6. "No Body, No Crime" feat. Haim7. " Happiness 8. "Dorothea"9. "Coney Island" feat. The National10. "Ivy"11. "Cowboy Like Me"12. "Long Story Short"13. "Marjorie"14. " Closure 15. "Evermore" feat. Bon Iver16. "Right Where You Left Me"17. "It's Time To Go".



