Pop / Rock 11/12/2020

Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album Of 2020, "Evermore"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has released her surprise album, Evermore, marking her second studio release of 2020. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Folklore earlier this year, the singer said she had written enough songs to create Evermore, which she describes as its "sister record" featuring collaborations with Haim, The National and Bon Iver.
"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and Folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern," Swift wrote on Instagram in her announcement.

"It's called Evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.
I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.
I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

Like Folklore, Evermore sees Swift working songwriters Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery - who Swift recently confirmed to be her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn - and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon.

Swift also confirmed that the album's lead single, "Willow", would be released along with the Evermore.

Read the full tracklisting below:
1. "Willow"
2. "Champagne Problems"
3. "Gold Rush"
4. "'Tis the Damn Season"
5. "Tolerate It"
6. "No Body, No Crime" feat. Haim
7. "Happiness"
8. "Dorothea"
9. "Coney Island" feat. The National
10. "Ivy"
11. "Cowboy Like Me"
12. "Long Story Short"
13. "Marjorie"
14. "Closure"
15. "Evermore" feat. Bon Iver
16. "Right Where You Left Me"
17. "It's Time To Go".






