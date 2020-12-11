Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/12/2020

The Avalanches' New Album 'We Will Always Love You,' Is Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Avalanches' new album, We Will Always Love You, was released today by Astralwerks. In a four-star review, Rolling Stone said, "'We Will Always Love You' may be the soundtrack we need-one that builds a bridge between people, emotions and eras." NME also awarded the album four stars, hailing it as a "vibrant cosmic journey like no other, and a love letter to the unifying power of music."

"Spanning 25 tracks over 72 minutes, the resulting album mimics the beautiful, mysterious sprawl of the nighttime horizon as it explores questions about death, the afterlife, and the stars," said Stereogum, which went on to praise the "psychedelic disco" sound of "The Divine Chord." The track features vocals from MGMT and iconic guitars from Johnny Marr, who brings the kind of glistening guitar chimes first heard on early Smiths songs like "Suffer Little Children" and "Well I Wonder." Watch the official video for "The Divine Chord" (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr) BELOW.

We Will Always Love You - Track Listing
1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)
2. Song For Barbara Payton
3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)
4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)
5. Solitary Ceremonies
6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)
7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)
8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)
9. Carrier Waves
10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)
11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)
12. Star Song.IMG
13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)
14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)
15. Music Makes Me High
16. Pink Champagne
17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)
18. Overcome
19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)
20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)
21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)
22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)
23. Born To Lose
24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)
25. Weightless
theavalanches.lnk.to/UK_WWALY
uk.theavalanchesstore.com
www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/arts/music/avalanches-we-will-always-love-you.html






