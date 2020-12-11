Grammy-Nominated Chika Drops New Single "FWB"





Recently, LeBron New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alabama-born rapper, singer, actress and activist Chika releases her equally soulful and straightforward new single, "FWB," out now on Warner Records. Teasing out the vulnerability that accompanies a fresh physical romance, the cut breathes with sensuality and emotionality. "FWB" follows Chika receiving her first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist - a worthy recognition for her debut 2020 EP, Industry Games.The 23-year-old artist's lyrics on "FWB" get right to the point, as she speaks directly to a potential friend with benefits: "I don't want your love, I just need your touch / Yeah, I wanna feel, but I ain't trying to trust." Alternating between silken serenades and smoky raps, Chika explores the intricacies of knowingly entering a situationship. By bringing us into an intimate scenario, she paints a vivid picture of the attachments, and necessary detachments, that come with it.Chika's new single follows up the inspiring hip-hop soul displayed on "My Power" an original song created for Netflix's 2020 film Project Power that has received critical praise and garnered nearly 2 million streams. Another recent fan favorite, the slow-burning "U Should," is a mainstay across hip-hop and R&B playlists. In March, Chika dropped her anticipated debut EP Industry Games on Warner Records to incredible buzz. The EP showcases why Chika is one of today's most influential voices in music and beyond, tackling issues affecting youth culture from her unique point of view. "FWB" is a worthy follow up and a taste of even more exciting music to come.Stay tuned for information on Chika's upcoming project, slated for release early 2021.At 23-years-old, Chika has established a track record of actively using her platform to advocate inclusivity and challenge societal norms regarding race, gender, mental health, and body image. She opted to kickstart her career on the mic instead of enrolling in Berklee College of Music. The risk paid off. After starring as the face of Calvin Klein's #MyCalvin campaign, she introduced her signature style on her 2019 single "High Rises." Cardi B championed her, and Lena Waithe welcomed her to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.Recently, LeBron James enlisted the lyricist to perform her single " Crown " on his Graduate Together TV special for high school seniors. Chika garnered widespread acclaim from Billboard, TIME, OUT Magazine, XXL, Newsweek, i-D, V Magazine, them., Essence, C.R. Fashion Book, NYLON, and Teen Vogue (where she graced the cover). Chika is also VEVO's 2020 DSCVR Artist, and received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best New Artist after dropping her critically praised debut EP Industry Games. She was also selected for XXL's coveted 2020 Freshman List, and lent her talents to Netflix's Project Power. In addition to acting in a cast that includes Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chika contributed to an original song, the rousing "My Power."



