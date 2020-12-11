Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/12/2020

James Blake Releases Covers EP With Official Rendition Of Billie Eilish Hit "When The Party's Over"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has released his highly anticipated new EP, Covers EP. A collection of his favorite covers, the EP is available everywhere now and includes his eagerly awaited rendition of Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" as well as his critically acclaimed version of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed".
"Doing these covers and live performances has kept me going this year…" said Blake as he announced the EP on social media. "I chose to record a few in the studio and it turned into this EP."

While spending time at home during lockdown, Blake spent much of his days performing fan requested covers on social media. With such a positive response the artist went on to officially release his wildly popular cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed," which generated over 5 million views on TikTok and sparked high praise from fans and press alike, with Hypebeast noting, "He exudes his ghostly vocals throughout, layering his soul-inflecting delivery over the skeletal piano chords."
"It's been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I've already heard," he says of his inspiration to create this EP.

Covers EP, follows recently released dance EP, Before. The 4 track EP is an homage to his London club days, as Blake returns to his roots on these deep and immersive dancefloor tracks while showcasing the evolution of his music.

Covers EP Tracklist
when the party's over
Atmosphere
Never Dreamed You'd Leave In Summer
Godspeed
When We're Older
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face






