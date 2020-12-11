Jacob Collier Shares 'Human Nature' Cover





For more music content from previous JammJams, visit the Jammcard channel on YouTube. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before the days of quarantine, Jammcard's JammJam live events hosted some of the nation's most impactful musicians for incredible nights of unfiltered, collaborative raw convergence in the round as the who's who of the music industry enjoyed the music from the packed sidelines. Last year, the incomparable Jacob Collier took the JammJam stage with his rendition of Michael Jackson's hit song "Human Nature'' for a special night honoring the legendary Quincy Jones (who is a Jammcard investor and advisor). Today the performance has been made available for fans to enjoy across the globe, calling back to that in-person, packed house concert sensation and continuing to remind us what a brilliant and skilled artist Jacob is.Jacob's latest album Djesse Vol. 3 received three 2021 GRAMMY Award nominations, including Album Of The Year. He was also nominated for Best R&B Performance: " All I Need " (with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign), and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals & Vocals: "He Won't Hold You" (Feat. Rapsody). The 26-year-old British musician, producer, songwriter and arranger now has a remarkable seven career GRAMMY Nominations, including four GRAMMY Award wins. Earlier this year, Collier earned two GRAMMY Awards for his Djesse Vol. 1 and Djesse Vol. 2 albums.At the JammJam, the invite only pop up event was filled wall-to-wall with music royalty such as Quincy Jones himself and Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy Chief Chairman. Jacob took the stage to perform a solo version of "She's Out of My Life," mesmerizing everyone in the room before delivering his beautiful rendition of "Human Nature." The musical virtuoso offered an extended jam session that combined the international musical talents of Alfredo Rodriguez (Cuba), Munir Hossn (Brazil), Eric Zayne (Democratic Republic of Congo) and drummer/founder of Jammcard, Elmo Lovano (US).To see Jacob's unparalleled musical capabilities in one of Jammcard's signature settings, watch the video now on Jammcard's YouTube.For more music content from previous JammJams, visit the Jammcard channel on YouTube.



