UMe Announce The Release Of "Only You, Lonely You" The Second Piece Of Music From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical Cinderella

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, LW Theatres are carrying out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and Front of House, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely as soon as restrictions allow. These measures are currently being trialled at The London Palladium and will be rolled out across LW Theatres.



Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday: 3:00pm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Polydor Records/UMe has announced the release of the second piece of music from the forthcoming album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. 'Only You, Lonely You' is sung by the latest cast member to be revealed, Ivano Turco, and is released on December 11th across all DSPs today.It follows the release of 'Bad Cinderella' sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher, which came out to much acclaim in October. The album features cast from the highly anticipated new theatre production, which will open in Spring 2021 at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, along with appearances from some surprise guest vocalists.Ivano - who will play Sebastian, the younger brother of Prince Charming - auditioned initially to be in the dance ensemble for the show but Lloyd Webber and director Laurence Connor saw the potential for him to take one of the lead roles, invited him to audition for the role of Sebastian and a week later Ivano found himself recording his part on the Cinderella album at the legendary Metropolis studios in London. Ivano has just graduated from the renowned Urdang Academy, though like so many graduates this year he wasn't able to don a tux for a ceremony and send off. Cinderella will mark his West End debut and follows performances in Sleeping Beauty (Imagine Theatre), Runner Up in the All England National Dance Competition (Hackney Empire), Teen Spirit (Feature Film) and The Wiz (Milton Keynes Theatre). Before the closure of theatres in 2020, Ivano was due to appear in West Side Story at the Royal Exchange, Manchester. Lloyd Andrew Webber said:"I'm overjoyed to introduce Ivano Turco as our Prince Sebastian in Cinderella. I'm convinced audiences will fall in love with him, as we did, on hearing this version of Only You Lonely You. Straight out of college, Ivano initially came in to audition as a dancer but has a natural acting talent, a wonderful voice and an innate charm and warmth and from the day we met I just knew I'd found our Prince!"Cinderella will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 19 May 2021, with previews from Friday 30 April 2021.All further information is available at www.andrewlloydwebberscinderella.comCarrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she wrote and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, opened this Autumn. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.Cinderella will also star Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, LW Theatres are carrying out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and Front of House, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely as soon as restrictions allow. LISTINGS INFORMATION

CINDERELLA

Written by Emerald Fennell Music by Andrew Lloyd WebberLyrics by David ZippelDirected by Laurence ConnorChoreography by JoAnn M HunterFurther Creative Team announcements to be made at a later date

Cinderella will be played by Carrie Hope Fletcher and the role of The Stepmother will be played by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt.Further cast announcements will be made at a later date.

GILLIAN LYNNE THEATRE166 Drury LaneHolbornLondonWC2B 5PW

TICKETSGroup rates & concessions applyTicket prices start from £19.50 (during previews)

SEASON DATESFrom Friday 30 April 2021Press Night: Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 7:00pm

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULEMonday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 7:30pmWednesday, Saturday & Sunday: 3:00pm




