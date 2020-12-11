Frank Sinatra Rarities Goes Digital Today To Celebrate His Label's 60th Anniversary



For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Honoring Frank Sinatra's birthday and in celebration of the 60th anniversary of "The Chairman of the Board" founding Reprise Records, Frank Sinatra Enterprises and UMe are releasing Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 1.Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities Volume 1 contains 13 Reprise tracks, many making their digital debut.Sinatra realized a long-time dream by forming his own record label, Reprise, in 1960. At the time Sinatra's business model was highly innovative in the recording industry; the very first of its kind, he pioneered the concept of having artists create and control their recordings."Untrammeled, unfettered, unconfined" is how the early advertisements described Sinatra on Reprise.Throughout the years artists including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Nancy Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Green Day and Michael Bublé among others have recorded albums for Reprise.More volumes of Frank Sinatra: Reprise Rarities will be released in 2021. Siriusly Sinatra (SiriusXM Ch. 71) will also be airing an exclusive 'Sinatra: Reprise Rarities' special premiering in December.FRANK SINATRA - REPRISE RARITIES Volume 11. In the Blue of Evening - March 21, 19612. As You Desire Me - November 20, 19613. Don't Take Your Love From Me - November 21, 19614. Name It and It's Yours - November 22, 19615. Come Waltz with Me - January 17, 19626. Everybody's Twistin' - February 27, 19627. I Left My Heart in San Francisco - August 27, 19628. You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me - February 21, 19639. Come Fly with Me - October 11, 196510. I'll Never Smile Again - October 11, 196511. Younger Than Springtime - September 20, 196712. Everything Happens To Me - September 24, 197413. Just As Though You Were Here - September 24, 1974Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.



