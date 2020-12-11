Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 11/12/2020

Dio Announces 'The Live Album Reissue Series': Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City + Holy Diver: Live

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Niji Entertainment and BMG announce the first two albums in the DIO Live Album Reissue Series with Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City and Holy Diver Live. Fans can get an early listen with two tracks launched today, a never before released live version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and a live version of the classic 'Holy Diver'. Listen to 'Lord Of The Last Day' here and watch the live video for 'Holy Diver' here.

Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

EVIL OR DIVINE: LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY
Reissue of DIO's long out of print 2005 live release
Newly remastered & newly created cover art
LIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLD
Also Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital Version

Features the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never before released version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and an amazing Simon Wright drum solo not on the original release!

Both 3LP Vinyl Versions feature special mini 4 track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring 'This Is Your Life' (from Angry Machines), 'Fever Dreams' (from Magica), 'Push' (from Killing The Dragon), & 'The Eyes' (from Master Of The Moon)

Line Up:
Vocals: Ronnie James Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Jimmy Bain
Drums: Simon Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren

Tracklist:
Killing The Dragon
Egypt (The Chains Are On)
Push
Drum Solo - Simon Wright
Stand Up And Shout
Rock and Roll
Don't Talk To Strangers
Man On The Silver Mountain
Guitar Solo - Doug Aldrich
Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
Lord Of The Last Day
Fever Dreams
Holy Diver
Heaven And Hell
The Last In Line
Rainbow In The Dark
We Rock

BONUS - Best of studio albums 1996-2004 (On LP Configurations ONLY)
This Is Your Life - from Angry Machines
Fever Dreams - from Magica
Push - from Killing The Dragon
The Eyes - from Master Of The Moon

HOLY DIVER: LIVE
Reissue of DIO's long out of print 2008 live release
Newly remastered & newly created cover art
LIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLD
Also Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital Version

Features the legendary DIO album HOLY DIVER performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including Black Sabbath and Rainbow!

Recorded Live at the London Astoria - Line Up:
Vocals: Ronnie James Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Simon Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren

Tracklist:
Intro
Stand Up And Shout
Holy Diver
Gypsy
Drum Solo - Simon Wright
Caught In The Middle
Don't Talk To Strangers
Straight Through The Heart
Invisible
Rainbow In The Dark
Shame On The Night
Guitar Solo - Doug Aldrich
Holy Diver (Reprise)
Tarot Woman
Sign Of The Southern Cross
One Night In The City
Gates Of Babylon
Heaven And Hell
Man On The Silver Mountain
Catch The Rainbow
Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
Call For Encore
We Rock.






Most read news of the week
Jamie Cullum Breaks Guinness World Record For Biggest Music Lesson Ever Held; Joined By Guests Robbie Williams, Sigrid & Dodie
Italian-Born Electronica Musician Souvlaki Releases A New Video For His New Single "Isolation"
Curtis Waters Releases Official Music Video For 'Better'
The Serenad3 Perform Silent Night With Gloria Estefan And David Foster On Debut Album Christmas Serenade
Genus Ordinis Dei - LP "Glare Of Deliverance" And "Torture" Video Out Now
American Merit Releases Official Music Video For "City"!
Jack Harlow Taps Big Sean For 'Way Out' Video
Shaking Chains Release "No More Bets/ Joy Of Living" On December 18, 2020
Beauty In Chaos Presents 'Stranger (Holy Wars - Cruel World Mix)' Ft. Kat Leon


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012071132659912 secs