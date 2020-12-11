Dio Announces 'The Live Album Reissue Series': Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City + Holy Diver: Live





We Rock. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Niji Entertainment and BMG announce the first two albums in the DIO Live Album Reissue Series with Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City and Holy Diver Live. Fans can get an early listen with two tracks launched today, a never before released live version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and a live version of the classic 'Holy Diver'. Listen to 'Lord Of The Last Day' here and watch the live video for 'Holy Diver' here.Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."EVIL OR DIVINE: LIVE IN NEW YORK CITYReissue of DIO's long out of print 2005 live releaseNewly remastered & newly created cover artLIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLDAlso Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital VersionFeatures the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never before released version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and an amazing Simon Wright drum solo not on the original release!Both 3LP Vinyl Versions feature special mini 4 track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring 'This Is Your Life' (from Angry Machines), 'Fever Dreams' (from Magica), 'Push' (from Killing The Dragon), & 'The Eyes' (from Master Of The Moon)Line Up:Vocals: Ronnie James DioGuitar: Doug AldrichBass: Jimmy BainDrums: Simon WrightKeyboards: Scott WarrenTracklist:Killing The DragonEgypt (The Chains Are On)PushDrum Solo - Simon WrightStand Up And ShoutRock and RollDon't Talk To StrangersMan On The Silver MountainGuitar Solo - Doug AldrichLong Live Rock 'N' RollLord Of The Last DayFever DreamsHoly Diver Heaven And HellThe Last In Line Rainbow In The DarkWe RockBONUS - Best of studio albums 1996-2004 (On LP Configurations ONLY)This Is Your Life - from Angry MachinesFever Dreams - from MagicaPush - from Killing The DragonThe Eyes - from Master Of The MoonHOLY DIVER: LIVEReissue of DIO's long out of print 2008 live releaseNewly remastered & newly created cover artLIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLDAlso Available in 2CD Deluxe Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital VersionFeatures the legendary DIO album HOLY DIVER performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including Black Sabbath and Rainbow!Recorded Live at the London Astoria - Line Up:Vocals: Ronnie James DioGuitar: Doug AldrichBass: Rudy SarzoDrums: Simon WrightKeyboards: Scott WarrenTracklist:IntroStand Up And ShoutHoly DiverGypsyDrum Solo - Simon WrightCaught In The MiddleDon't Talk To StrangersStraight Through The HeartInvisible Rainbow In The DarkShame On The NightGuitar Solo - Doug AldrichHoly Diver (Reprise) Tarot WomanSign Of The Southern CrossOne Night In The CityGates Of Babylon Heaven And HellMan On The Silver Mountain Catch The RainbowLong Live Rock 'N' RollCall For EncoreWe Rock.



