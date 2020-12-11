Dio Announces 'The Live Album Reissue Series': Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City + Holy Diver: Live

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Niji Entertainment and BMG announce the first two albums in the DIO Live Album Reissue Series with Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City and Holy Diver Live. Fans can get an early listen with two tracks launched today, a never before released live version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and a live version of the classic 'Holy Diver'. Listen to 'Lord Of The Last Day' here and watch the live video for 'Holy Diver' here.
Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."
EVIL OR DIVINE: LIVE IN NEW YORK CITY
Reissue of DIO's long out of print 2005 live release
Newly remastered & newly created cover art
LIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLD
Also Available in 2CD Deluxe
Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black
Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital
Version
Features the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never before released version of 'Lord Of The Last Day' and an amazing Simon
Wright drum solo not on the original release!
Both 3LP Vinyl Versions feature special mini 4 track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring 'This Is Your Life' (from Angry Machines), 'Fever Dreams' (from Magica), 'Push' (from Killing The Dragon), & 'The Eyes' (from Master Of The Moon)
Line Up:
Vocals: Ronnie James
Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Jimmy Bain
Drums: Simon
Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren
Tracklist:
Killing The Dragon
Egypt (The Chains Are On)
Push
Drum Solo - Simon
Wright
Stand Up And Shout
Rock and Roll
Don't Talk To Strangers
Man On The Silver
Mountain
Guitar Solo - Doug Aldrich
Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
Lord Of The Last Day
Fever Dreams
Holy Diver
Heaven
And Hell
The Last In Line
Rainbow
In The Dark
We Rock
BONUS - Best of studio albums 1996-2004 (On LP Configurations ONLY)
This Is Your Life - from Angry Machines
Fever Dreams - from Magica
Push - from Killing The Dragon
The Eyes - from Master Of The Moon
HOLY DIVER: LIVE
Reissue of DIO's long out of print 2008 live release
Newly remastered & newly created cover art
LIMITED EDTION VINYL VERSION INCLUDES LENTICULAR 3D ALBUM SIZED ART PIECE ALONG WITH 3LP 180g BLACK VINYL / TRIPLE GATEFOLD
Also Available in 2CD Deluxe
Mediabook and 3LP 180g Black
Vinyl / Triple Gatefold Standard Edition / Remastered Digital
Version
Features the legendary DIO album HOLY DIVER performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including Black
Sabbath and Rainbow!
Recorded Live at the London Astoria - Line Up:
Vocals: Ronnie James
Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Simon
Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren
Tracklist:
Intro
Stand Up And Shout
Holy Diver
Gypsy
Drum Solo - Simon
Wright
Caught In The Middle
Don't Talk To Strangers
Straight Through The Heart
Invisible
Rainbow
In The Dark
Shame On The Night
Guitar Solo - Doug Aldrich
Holy Diver (Reprise)
Tarot
Woman
Sign Of The Southern Cross
One Night In The City
Gates Of Babylon
Heaven
And Hell
Man On The Silver
Mountain
Catch
The Rainbow
Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
Call For Encore
We Rock.