Chris Lake & Armand Van Helden's Epic Four-Song EP "The Answer," Is Out Today

The Answer - an exhilarating four-song collaboration from Chris Lake
and Armand Van Helden
- was released today! The legendary producers shared the official video for the lead single/title track, "The Answer
" ft. Arthur Baker and Victor Simonelli. Director
Adrian Villagomez perfectly captures the song's ethos of inclusion and love. The action unfolds in an unexpected setting: a desert battlefield. Amid the dunes, troops watch incredulously as an enemy soldier advances toward them, strips off his protective gear and begins dancing with abandon. Peace lies in the balance as the troops and their leader contemplate a response to the unique challenge to their territory.
EDM.com said, "'The Answer'…is a beautiful representation of two industry veterans bringing their best to the table. Organic drums and reverberating plucks work to fill the room on this one, cultivating the desire to run to the nearest dance-floor." Hailing the track as one of the "true highlights" of 2020 , DJ Times observed, "Being a soulful barrage of bass fueled by sampling Blind
Truth's Arthur Baker and Victor Simonelli-produced 1991 club hit, 'Why Can't We See,' this is one funky, four-to-the floor anthem that sets the tone for…their powerhouse four-track offering." ThisSongIsSick.com noted, "What do you get when you take two of the most prolific house music producers in the game and put them on the same track? Magic."
"'Why Can't We See' gave us our mantra for making the record: love is the answer," explains Armand Van Helden. "The title track came together so quickly. We just followed the energy in the room."
The uplifting "Feel So Good
" percolates with joy and sensuality and embodies Lake's approach to making music. He explains, "All I'm really looking for is to get people on the dancefloor, and by the time they finish they realize, 'Oh, God, my feet really hurt.' I want them to dance and let go and feel good."
The effervescent "Work!" was inspired by Van Helden's tales of the vibrant New York City voguing scene of the 90's. Chris Lake
recalls, "We wrote 'Work!' whilst imagining there being a big vogue-off to the song." The groovy, silken "Dubai Dublin" perfectly rounds out the EP.
The English-born, Los Angeles-based Lake grew up making music in his bedroom, emulating artists like Van Helden, one of house music's most revered figures, whose career spans three decades. Lake has since amassed his own series of chart-topping hits, earned a GRAMMY® nomination and founded the acclaimed independent label Black
Book Records. His collaboration with Van Helden was sparked by a chance encounter.
"I bumped into Armand in Miami at a pool party and we exchanged emails. A month later, he hit me up and floated the idea of working together," he recalls. "The vibes were flying after we sat down on the first morning, chugging coffee, visualizing what could be made."
The Answer provides a much-needed dose of sheer bliss in these challenging times. That such a consequential project should come out of an accidental meeting is nothing short of kismet.
Track Listing - The Answer
1. The Answer (feat. Arthur Baker & Victor Simonelli)
2. Feel So Good
3. Work!
4. Dubai Dublin
As house music continues to dominate the global electronic scene, British producer/DJ Chris Lake
has cemented his status as one of the genre's most compelling and massively successful artists. With a monumental discography that includes a series of chart-topping hits and a GRAMMY Award nomination, the L.A.-based musician has toured across the globe and brought his explosive live set to virtually every major music festival.
In a bold new chapter, Lake himself and his pioneering record label Black
Book Records recently signed to Astralwerks, setting the stage for a barrage of new releases - including the timeless and transcendent single "I Remember
" and his collaborative EP with Armand Van Helden, The Answer.
Lake launched Black
Book in 2016 and scored his first smash with "Operator (Ring Ring)" feat. Dances With White Girls - a #1 SiriusXM hit, named "Hottest Record In The World" by BBC Radio
1 host Annie
Mac. Although Lake initially founded Black
Book in order to put out his own music, he soon began releasing tracks from such acts as Walker & Royce, Goooey Vuitton, and Wade, pursuing his passion for developing artists and empowering his signings to make significant gains global touring and streaming. Upcoming Black
Book releases include music from Eli Brown, Noizu, Cloonee, Ango Tamarin, Biscits, and many more.
Armand Van Helden
bought a drum machine when he was 13 and started DJing two years later. His numerous hits include "Witch Doktor," "Bonkers," "U Don't Know Me
" "I Need A Painkiller" and "My My My." His full-length albums include Old School Junkies: The Album, Enter The Meatmarket, 2 Future
4 U, Killing Puritans, 'Gandhi Khan, Nympho, Ghettoblaster and Extra Dimensional. Over the course of three decades, Van Helden has headlined clubs, festivals and special events around the world as a DJ.
In 2009, Van Helden founded the duo Duck Sauce
with fellow DJ/producer A-Trak. Their single "aNYway" hit No. 1 on the U.K. Dance chart while follow-up single "Barbra Streisand
" earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance Recording and topped the charts in 12 countries.
He is also considered one of the best remixers in the business - nominated for a GRAMMY in 1998, the year the Remixer Of The Year, Non-Classical category was introduced, and remixing such artists as Katy Perry, Sneaker Pimps, Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Britney Spears, Daft Punk, Tori Amos
and Disclosure.
In early 2020, Duck Sauce
unleashed a series of new songs and Van Helden released his new single, "Give Me Your Loving" ft. Lorne.