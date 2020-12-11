Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen Available Everywhere Now





On the heels of last night's release and as one of YouTube's newest Spotlight Artists, Cudi premiered "She Knows This," the first of a two-part narrative short film including music from the album, directed by the incomparable Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa]. Watch Part 1 of Cudi's Spotlight Series live on YouTube now. Stay tuned for Part 2, dropping next week on his Official YouTube Channel.



Man On The Moon III: The Chosen proudly lives up to the legacy of the series, raising the bar even.



It stands out as the most anticipated sequel of 2020 and a blockbuster befitting of the Man On The Moon legend. Cudi has returned with 18 new songs, inviting a cast of A-list collaborators to join him in space. These include anthems such as "Show Out" [feat.



In other big news, Cudi recently co-founded his own production and music management company Mad Solar backed by none other than Bron.



Cudi blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum. Audiences worldwide have clamored for the next chapter of this trilogy for a decade now. Cudi delivers with Man on the Moon III: The Chosen now.

Take flight higher than ever with



Man on the Moon III: The Chosen - Tracklist:

Beautiful Trip

Tequila Shots

Another Day

She Knows This

Dive

Damaged



Show Out Featuring

Solo Dolo, Pt. III

Sad People

Elsie's Baby Boy (flashback)

Sept. 16

The Void

Lovin' Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

The Pale Moonlight

Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd

4 Da Kidz

Lord I Know New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After ten years, one of the greatest trilogies in hip-hop gets its final chapter today…Kid Cudi unveils his anxiously awaited seventh full-length studio album and the third installment of his legendary Man On The Moon series, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen via Republic Records/Universal Music.On the heels of last night's release and as one of YouTube's newest Spotlight Artists, Cudi premiered "She Knows This," the first of a two-part narrative short film including music from the album, directed by the incomparable Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa]. Watch Part 1 of Cudi's Spotlight Series live on YouTube now. Stay tuned for Part 2, dropping next week on his Official YouTube Channel.Man On The Moon III: The Chosen proudly lives up to the legacy of the series, raising the bar even.It stands out as the most anticipated sequel of 2020 and a blockbuster befitting of the Man On The Moon legend. Cudi has returned with 18 new songs, inviting a cast of A-list collaborators to join him in space. These include anthems such as "Show Out" [feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta], "Lovin' Me" [feat. Phoebe Bridgers], and "Rockstar Knights" [feat. Trippie Redd]. Check out the full tracklisting below.In other big news, Cudi recently co-founded his own production and music management company Mad Solar backed by none other than Bron.Cudi blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time." A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum. Audiences worldwide have clamored for the next chapter of this trilogy for a decade now. Cudi delivers with Man on the Moon III: The Chosen now.Take flight higher than ever with Kid Cudi again.Man on the Moon III: The Chosen - Tracklist:Beautiful TripTequila ShotsAnother DayShe Knows ThisDiveDamaged Heaven On EarthShow Out Featuring Pop Smoke and SkeptaSolo Dolo, Pt. IIISad PeopleElsie's Baby Boy (flashback)Sept. 16The VoidLovin' Me Featuring Phoebe BridgersThe Pale MoonlightRockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd4 Da KidzLord I Know



