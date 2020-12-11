Elton John Launches Step Into Christmas TikTok Challenge





@eltonjohn We were so inspired by all of your amazing #StepIntoChristmas videos, we made our own! 🎄🚀 #christmas ♬ Step Into Christmas - Remastered - Elton John New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the TikTok community prepares to step into Christmas, Elton John has posted a new fun-filled seasonal video on his official channel. The heart-warming video features Elton, his husband David Furnish and their two children as they transform from their everyday clothes into their best festive alter egos. It is soundtracked by Elton's fabulous festive classic 'Step Into Christmas'.Highlights of the challenge include @refelicity & the Harfin Family decorating their living room complete with festive pyjamas, @willywonkatiktok showing his magical Christmas tree, @mr_tov getting into the dancing spirit, @charlie.sausagedog little canine Christmas outfit and don't miss the vid that kicked it all off - @eltonjohn himself cheering on @itsjojosiwa with her HUGE Christmas tree!The popularity of 'Step Into Christmas' continues to grow year-on-year as new generations of fans discover the song's enduring charm and universal appeal. Last year the song hit it's highest UK chart position since it's 1973 release and it looks set to increase in popularity once again this Christmas.



