LiveXLive's The Lockdown Awards Winners List Include BTS, Cardi B, Charlie Puth, Katy Perry, Keith Urban And More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop-culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio
and React Presents, announced today the winners of the inaugural exclusively sponsored exclusively by Hyundai "LiveXLive Presents: The Lockdown Awards" held this evening, Friday, December 11, 2020 (8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific). With fan favorite categories ranging from Quarantine Ditty featuring winner Charlie Puth
to DJ D-Nice being awarded the MVP Award for Innovation and Creativity. Almost
2 million voted for their favorite moment, concert and unexpected collaboration during quarantine.
Hosted by Trey Songz, presenters included Busta Rhymes, Meg Donnelly, Loren Gray, Tori Kelly, Kiiara, Alex Rose, among others. The pre-show began at 4:30 pm PT/ 7:30 pm ET started off announcing 2 awards of the inaugural event. The Lockdown Awards was broken down into 15 categories announced throughout the show, which also included performances by Ally Brooke, Avenue Beat, Wiz Khalifa, Lauv and Conan Gray, Icona Pop
and SOFI TUKKER, Joss Stone, Johnny Orlando, and Monsta X.
LiveXLive breaks over 100 million livestreams year to date including tonight's inaugural event.
"The inaugural Lockdown Awards is in the books! This was an evening celebrating artists, fans, and the enduring power of music. We look forward to another year of innovative creative expression and the continued growth of this vibrant digital landscape" stated Garrett English, Chief Creative Officer, LiveXLive.
Winners were determined by fans voting on LiveXLive at livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards as well as Twitter submissions starting October 6, 2020.
Winners for each category are as follows:
1. A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song
Charlie Puth
- Untitled Quarantine Song
2. All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul
Restless Road & Kane Brown
- Take Me Home, Pandora
Live
3. Digital
Chemistry: Favorite Duet
Camila
Cabello & Shawn Mendes
- What A Wonderful World, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
4. Musicians Not Playing Music
Cardi B
- DIY Hair Mask
5. I Heart
that Song: Favorite Cover
Machine Gun Kelly
& Travis
Barker - Misery Business
6. Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech
Katy Perry
- Tomorrowland Around the World
7. No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance
Andrea Bocelli
- Amazing Grace, Music
for Hope
8. Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction
Keith Urban
- Higher Love, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
9. Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music
Video
24kGoldn with Yungblud - City of Angels, The Yungblud Show
10. Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance
Andrea Bocelli, Celine
Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, & Lang Lang - The Prayer, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
11. The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival
Lollapalooza 2020
12. The New New: Favorite New Music
Series
Timbaland
& Swizz Beatz
- Verzuz
13. The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance
Will Smith
& DJ Jazzy Jeff - Brand
New Funk
14. Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion
Pitch Perfect Cast / The Barden Bellas
- Love on Top, Universal Pictures
15. Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance
SuperM
- With You, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
16. Favorite Quaranteam
BTS
DJ D-Nice was awarded, in a special category - The Lockdown MVP Award - for his live performances throughout the pandemic on Instagram drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers including celebrities like Oprah, Michelle Obama, political candidates and social influencers for evenings of dance, dialogue and community.
YouTube partnered with LiveXLive to distribute and promote the show across multiple YouTube channels including youtube.com/live and in product promotion for artists via search and on social.
LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for livestreaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 95 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone, including Billie Eilish, Kygo, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, and Darius
Rucker.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company
") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive.