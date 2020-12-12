



Elvis: The Graphic Novel will follow the King of Rock 'n' Roll's humble beginnings in



"Elvis is one of the most universally celebrated names in entertainment," says Z2 publisher, Josh Frankel. "His name transcends music itself as one of the larger-than-life figures in the history of pop culture. We hope to make this graphic novel an origin story for Elvis fans akin to what Alan Moore's



"We are thrilled to partner with Z2 Comics on the release of Elvis: The Graphic Novel, written by the brilliant Chris Miskiewicz and illustrated by the exceptional Michael Shelfer," said Marc Rosen, EVP Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group. "We are confident that fans of all ages will connect with the story and be delighted by the visual content."



Elvis: The Graphic Novel will be released in softcover at finer bookstores and comic shops everywhere in August 2021 and is available to preorder now directly from Z2 Comics website in both standard and a deluxe "Blue Suede" edition, inclusive of an exclusive vinyl compendium and prints from artists Chris Hunt and Erik Rodriguez.







More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis'

For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com. Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com.



Z2 is the premier destination for official music-related graphic novels, created by way of direct and authentic partnerships with top-tier artists, musicians, directors and pop-culture icons. Z2 has published the first-ever New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Z2 Comics and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company and owner of the Elvis Presley Estate, today announced an all-new original graphic novel that captures the amazing story of one of the most celebrated performers of all time: Elvis Presley. The book is available for pre-order in multiple editions now, including a limited-edition oversized hardcover accompanied by a new compilation album from Sony Music, mirroring the story through the musician's own early output that came to define American rock and roll. A new graphic novel that captures the amazing story of one of the most celebrated performers of all time: Elvis Presley.Elvis: The Graphic Novel will follow the King of Rock 'n' Roll's humble beginnings in Memphis as a young artist struggling to find his voice and break into the music industry. From the history-making Sun Studio to television sets across the nation, the trials and tribulations of Elvis Aaron Presley are illustrated in graphic detail by author Chris Miskiewicz (Grateful Dead: Origins, This Is Where We Fall) and Marvel Comics artist Michael Shelfer."Elvis is one of the most universally celebrated names in entertainment," says Z2 publisher, Josh Frankel. "His name transcends music itself as one of the larger-than-life figures in the history of pop culture. We hope to make this graphic novel an origin story for Elvis fans akin to what Alan Moore's Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow is for the Son of Krypton.""We are thrilled to partner with Z2 Comics on the release of Elvis: The Graphic Novel, written by the brilliant Chris Miskiewicz and illustrated by the exceptional Michael Shelfer," said Marc Rosen, EVP Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group. "We are confident that fans of all ages will connect with the story and be delighted by the visual content."Elvis: The Graphic Novel will be released in softcover at finer bookstores and comic shops everywhere in August 2021 and is available to preorder now directly from Z2 Comics website in both standard and a deluxe "Blue Suede" edition, inclusive of an exclusive vinyl compendium and prints from artists Chris Hunt and Erik Rodriguez. Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named "One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation" by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis' Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" continues to inspire today's most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world.For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com. Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com.Z2 is the premier destination for official music-related graphic novels, created by way of direct and authentic partnerships with top-tier artists, musicians, directors and pop-culture icons. Z2 has published the first-ever Gorillaz graphic album, as well as debut comic works by Grammy nominated artists Sturgill Simpson and Poppy, pop punk provocateur Yungblud, and many others. Additionally, the company has tapped top talent for official graphic biographies for such legends as Beethoven, Charlie Parker, The Grateful Dead, and Elvis Presley. In 2021, Z2 will publish graphic novel tie-ins to essential albums by The Doors, Anthrax, Dio, and many more to be announced.. Z2 has published the first-ever Gorillaz graphic album, as well as debut comic works by Grammy nominated artists Sturgill Simpson and Poppy, pop punk provocateur Yungblud, and many others. Additionally, the company has tapped top talent for official graphic biographies for such legends as Beethoven, Charlie Parker, The Grateful Dead, and Elvis Presley. In 2021, Z2 will publish graphic novel tie-ins to essential albums by The Doors, Anthrax, Dio, and many more to be announced.



