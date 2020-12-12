Wonder Woman 1984 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available December 16, 2021





"



www.wonderwomanmovie.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is proud to announce today's release of Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer's (Interstellar, The Lion King, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy) fiery and action-packed track " Open Road " from Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). The soundtrack, scheduled for worldwide release on December 16, features Zimmer's new music from director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins' action-packed superhero film Wonder Woman 1984. The film stars Gal Gadot in the title role, and fast-forwards to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 will be in theaters and HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25 and in theaters internationally beginning December 16. Open Road " is the second track to be made available from the soon-to-be-released film. Fans now have the chance to hear it in advance of the Wonder Woman 1984 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), along with Zimmer's previously released track "Themyscira."Patty Jenkins discussed her work with Hans Zimmer, saying, "As someone I consider to be one of the most exceptional composers of all time, I was so thrilled to have Hans Zimmer return to the DC universe with me on Wonder Woman 1984. Not only did the film require the multiple themes that had to relate to the era of the 1980s, but on top of that, Diana, our Wonder Woman, was now unfolding into a much more complex character with many new subtle layers of emotion, most of which were radically different from the gorgeous original theme Hans had written for the Wonder Woman character."It was very important to both of us," continued the director, "to include and celebrate that beloved battle cry of a track that has now become so beloved and synonymous with her character, but Diana also now required a much purer and more heroic theme. And Hans provided the most mind-blowing suites of themes for Wonder Woman to now use, all related to and unfolded from his original track."He also gave Diana and Steve a love theme for the ages. He wrote Max, Barbara, and the Dreamstone their own extremely specific theme suite of emotional tracks that all veered from almost camp lightness of the era, to dire, to the profound and emotional."Hans is the perfect collaborator for the score of this film. And Wonder Woman's world of music is now filled out into a thousand shades of emotion and story. We will all be hearing the themes for many years to come."Two tracks from the Wonder Woman 1984 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), " Open Road " and "Themyscira," are now available, and the full 18-track digital album will be released on December 16. The track list is as follows:ThemysciraGames1984 Black GoldWish We Had More TimeThe StoneCheetahFireworksAnything You WantOpen RoadWithout ArmorThe White HouseAlready Gone Radio WavesLord of DesireThe Beauty In What IsTruthLost and Found (Bonus Track)From director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, in "Wonder Woman 1984" the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s—an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones produced the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller served as the executive producers.Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, "Wonder Woman 1984." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.www.wonderwomanmovie.com



