News
Soundtracks 12/12/2020

Watch The Full Performance Of 'You Happened' From 'The Prom' On Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Check out the Netflix Film, THE PROM available NOW on Netflix; starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannels, Ariana DeBose + Jo Ellen Pellman!

The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.






