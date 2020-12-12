Greek Stoner/Psych Rock Band 1000mods Debut "Warped" Music Video; Fourth Album 'Youth Of Dissent' Out Now





This April saw 1000mods release their new album YOUTH OF DISSENT which was recorded by legendary producer Matt Bayles (Soundgarden, Isis, Mastodon) at Stone Gossard's (founding member of



Today, December 11, 1000mods have shared a jarring music video for its third single "Warped" which premiered yesterday (12/10) via New Noise Magazine. The dystopian-esque video was filmed in the band's studio - the main character of the video-on a 90's-style handheld portable mini DV camera by directors Tassos Gkoletsos and Giorgos Argyropoulos. "The isolation within the four walls of the studio during the creation of 1000mods latest album was followed by the lockdown, travel restrictions and concert banning by law," Gkoletsos and Argyropoulos share. "Along with the band, we tried to depict this odd sense they had inside their heads of living in a distorted reality, reflecting the 12-month experience. It was the psychograph of a year, put in a clip."

"Time and space as we know it might be bent (warped)," shares 1000mods. "But we will not let them create twisted (warped) history and facts about people's need of real freedom without masters and authoritarians. We should not let them lead us to distorted (warped) lives anymore."

YOUTH OF DISSENT is available now via digital download, CD or New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greek stoner/psychedelic rock outfit 1000mods have spent the past decade as "torchbearers of the Greek underground" (The Obelisk, 12/21/2018) performing sold-out arena shows across their home country as well as appearing abroad at several of Europe's most popular festivals (Hellfest, Copenhell, Desertfest, Motorcultor, etc.) and touring across North America, Europe and Australia.This April saw 1000mods release their new album YOUTH OF DISSENT which was recorded by legendary producer Matt Bayles (Soundgarden, Isis, Mastodon) at Stone Gossard's (founding member of Pearl Jam, Temple of the Dog) Litho Studio and London Bridge Studio (Pearl Jam). The album breaks the spacetime continuum over its 11 primitive, original and inspiring tracks as 1000mods time travel to the glorious 90's, where fused elements of punk rock and heavy metal changed the face of music industry and led to the legendary grunge rock explosion.Today, December 11, 1000mods have shared a jarring music video for its third single "Warped" which premiered yesterday (12/10) via New Noise Magazine. The dystopian-esque video was filmed in the band's studio - the main character of the video-on a 90's-style handheld portable mini DV camera by directors Tassos Gkoletsos and Giorgos Argyropoulos. "The isolation within the four walls of the studio during the creation of 1000mods latest album was followed by the lockdown, travel restrictions and concert banning by law," Gkoletsos and Argyropoulos share. "Along with the band, we tried to depict this odd sense they had inside their heads of living in a distorted reality, reflecting the 12-month experience. It was the psychograph of a year, put in a clip.""Time and space as we know it might be bent (warped)," shares 1000mods. "But we will not let them create twisted (warped) history and facts about people's need of real freedom without masters and authoritarians. We should not let them lead us to distorted (warped) lives anymore."YOUTH OF DISSENT is available now via digital download, CD or Black 180-gram 2LP at 1000mods.bandcamp.com.



