News
RnB 12/12/2020

Common Explores The Isolation Of The Mind In New Video For "Say Peace"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Common shares a new music video for his "characteristically complex and compelling" (Rolling Stone) single "Say Peace (Feat. Black Thought and PJ)". The video follows a young Black man in isolation as he reflects, celebrates, and self-flagellates — it's a clip about searching for what drives you as you meet the world. Opening with a powerful statement of being, the video's father figure exclaims, "Son. You already have everything you need. You're blessed. All you have to do is look inside."

Last week, Common appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his latest musical project, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1 — a collection rooted in his need to create art discussing police brutality, social justice, and political activism. It's vital movement music that finds the acclaimed GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning artist, activist, actor, and two-time New York Times Bestselling author motivated by something bigger than his art as he "bridges different generations of civil rights movements together (NPR Music).
Watch Common tell Stephen Colbert how Stevie Wonder's (a collaborator on A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1) "Isn't She Lovely" was the first song that touched his soul: https://youtu.be/iJjUHIXMHMI

In the meantime, check out a special live performance video of the entirety of A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 here: https://found.ee/Common_ABRPart1Video






