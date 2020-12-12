'Cyberpunk 2007' Original Score By Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk & Paul Leonard-Morgan





18. Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) feat. Olga Jankowska. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wake up, samurai... releasing today from CD PROJEKT RED comes the Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score by Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan, digitally available now for purchase and streaming. This 2-disc digital release features 37 tracks amounting to over 2 hours of original music composed for the most highly-anticipated video game release of the year - now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC and Google Stadia.If music in Cyberpunk 2077 would have to be described with just one word, it would be attitude. No matter the style, sound palette, or specific genre Przybyłowicz, Adamczyk, and Leonard-Morgan worked with, attitude is the cornerstone of every cue they composed for the game. Night City shimmers with colors and so does the music - not limited to one specific genre. Instead, the composing trio drew from all sorts of styles to craft a unique mix that drives the narrative and provides additional layers of context to the story. Expect a wide range of music styles from jazz, through downtempo, hip-hop, metal, industrial, to various incarnations of techno.The Cyberpunk 2077 video game is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.Also now available separately is Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack, featuring Run The Jewels, Grimes, SOPHIE, HEALTH, Nina Kraviz, Rosa Walton (of Let's Eat Grandma), Rat Boy, Converge, Raney Shockne, Gazelle Twin and more with music made specifically for the in-game radio stations. Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2 Original Soundtrack will release December 18th.WHAT: Cyberpunk 2077 Original ScoreFORMAT: Digital Release for Purchase/StreamingWHEN: Available today - December 11th, 2077FROM: CD PROJEKT REDApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/cyberpunk-2077-original-score/1544457960Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1B2QrHbMox8vPXUY7rXAFp?si=12cZ78jAQ4m15tPqJge_VATRACK LISTINGDisc 1:1. V2. Extraction Action3. The Rebel Path4. The Streets Are Long-Ass Gutters5. Outsider No More6. Cloudy Day7. Wushu Dolls8. Scavenger Hunt9. Musorshchiki10. Close Probing11. There's Gonna Be A Parade!12. Trouble Finds Trouble13. You Shall Never Have To Forgive Me Again14. Code Red Initiated15. The Heist16. Streetfighters17. Patri(di)ots18. Mining Minds19. Rite Of PassageDisc 2:1. The Voice In My Head2. Modern Anthill3. The Sacred And The Profane4. Kang Tao Down5. Cyberwildlife Park6. Consumer Cathedral7. Juiced Up8. Bells Of Laguna Bend9. Urban Downunder10. Atlantis11. Cyberninja12. The Suits Are Scared13. Tower Lockdown14. To Hell and Back15. Adam Smasher16. Hanako & Yorinobu17. Been Good To Know Ya18. Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) feat. Olga Jankowska.



