'Cyberpunk 2007' Original Score By Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk & Paul Leonard-Morgan

Wake up, samurai... releasing today from CD PROJEKT RED comes the Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score by Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan, digitally available now for purchase and streaming. This 2-disc digital release features 37 tracks amounting to over 2 hours of original music composed for the most highly-anticipated video game release of the year - now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC and Google Stadia.
If music in Cyberpunk 2077 would have to be described with just one word, it would be attitude. No matter the style, sound palette, or specific genre Przybyłowicz, Adamczyk, and Leonard-Morgan worked with, attitude is the cornerstone of every cue they composed for the game. Night City shimmers with colors and so does the music - not limited to one specific genre. Instead, the composing trio drew from all sorts of styles to craft a unique mix that drives the narrative and provides additional layers of context to the story. Expect a wide range of music styles from jazz, through downtempo, hip-hop, metal, industrial, to various incarnations of techno.
The Cyberpunk 2077 video game is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Also now available separately is Cyberpunk 2077 Radio
Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack, featuring Run The Jewels, Grimes, SOPHIE, HEALTH, Nina Kraviz, Rosa Walton (of Let's Eat Grandma), Rat Boy, Converge, Raney Shockne, Gazelle
Twin and more with music made specifically for the in-game radio stations. Cyberpunk 2077 Radio
Vol. 2 Original Soundtrack
will release December 18th.
WHAT: Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score
FORMAT: Digital
Release for Purchase/Streaming
WHEN: Available today - December 11th, 2077
FROM: CD PROJEKT RED
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/cyberpunk-2077-original-score/1544457960
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1B2QrHbMox8vPXUY7rXAFp?si=12cZ78jAQ4m15tPqJge_VA
TRACK LISTING
Disc 1:
1. V
2. Extraction Action
3. The Rebel
Path
4. The Streets
Are Long-Ass Gutters
5. Outsider No More
6. Cloudy Day
7. Wushu Dolls
8. Scavenger Hunt
9. Musorshchiki
10. Close Probing
11. There's Gonna Be A Parade!
12. Trouble Finds Trouble
13. You Shall Never Have To Forgive Me Again
14. Code Red
Initiated
15. The Heist
16. Streetfighters
17. Patri(di)ots
18. Mining Minds
19. Rite Of Passage
Disc 2:
1. The Voice In My Head
2. Modern
Anthill
3. The Sacred And The Profane
4. Kang Tao Down
5. Cyberwildlife Park
6. Consumer Cathedral
7. Juiced Up
8. Bells Of Laguna Bend
9. Urban Downunder
10. Atlantis
11. Cyberninja
12. The Suits Are Scared
13. Tower Lockdown
14. To Hell and Back
15. Adam Smasher
16. Hanako & Yorinobu
17. Been Good To Know Ya
18. Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) feat. Olga Jankowska.