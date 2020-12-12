Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 12/12/2020

'Cyberpunk 2007' Original Score By Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk & Paul Leonard-Morgan

'Cyberpunk 2007' Original Score By Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk & Paul Leonard-Morgan
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wake up, samurai... releasing today from CD PROJEKT RED comes the Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score by Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, and Paul Leonard-Morgan, digitally available now for purchase and streaming. This 2-disc digital release features 37 tracks amounting to over 2 hours of original music composed for the most highly-anticipated video game release of the year - now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC and Google Stadia.

If music in Cyberpunk 2077 would have to be described with just one word, it would be attitude. No matter the style, sound palette, or specific genre Przybyłowicz, Adamczyk, and Leonard-Morgan worked with, attitude is the cornerstone of every cue they composed for the game. Night City shimmers with colors and so does the music - not limited to one specific genre. Instead, the composing trio drew from all sorts of styles to craft a unique mix that drives the narrative and provides additional layers of context to the story. Expect a wide range of music styles from jazz, through downtempo, hip-hop, metal, industrial, to various incarnations of techno.

The Cyberpunk 2077 video game is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Also now available separately is Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack, featuring Run The Jewels, Grimes, SOPHIE, HEALTH, Nina Kraviz, Rosa Walton (of Let's Eat Grandma), Rat Boy, Converge, Raney Shockne, Gazelle Twin and more with music made specifically for the in-game radio stations. Cyberpunk 2077 Radio Vol. 2 Original Soundtrack will release December 18th.

WHAT: Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score
FORMAT: Digital Release for Purchase/Streaming
WHEN: Available today - December 11th, 2077
FROM: CD PROJEKT RED
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/cyberpunk-2077-original-score/1544457960
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1B2QrHbMox8vPXUY7rXAFp?si=12cZ78jAQ4m15tPqJge_VA

TRACK LISTING

Disc 1:
1. V
2. Extraction Action
3. The Rebel Path
4. The Streets Are Long-Ass Gutters
5. Outsider No More
6. Cloudy Day
7. Wushu Dolls
8. Scavenger Hunt
9. Musorshchiki
10. Close Probing
11. There's Gonna Be A Parade!
12. Trouble Finds Trouble
13. You Shall Never Have To Forgive Me Again
14. Code Red Initiated
15. The Heist
16. Streetfighters
17. Patri(di)ots
18. Mining Minds
19. Rite Of Passage

Disc 2:
1. The Voice In My Head
2. Modern Anthill
3. The Sacred And The Profane
4. Kang Tao Down
5. Cyberwildlife Park
6. Consumer Cathedral
7. Juiced Up
8. Bells Of Laguna Bend
9. Urban Downunder
10. Atlantis
11. Cyberninja
12. The Suits Are Scared
13. Tower Lockdown
14. To Hell and Back
15. Adam Smasher
16. Hanako & Yorinobu
17. Been Good To Know Ya
18. Never Fade Away (SAMURAI Cover) feat. Olga Jankowska.






Most read news of the week
Curtis Waters Releases Official Music Video For 'Better'
Beauty In Chaos Presents 'Stranger (Holy Wars - Cruel World Mix)' Ft. Kat Leon
Sensorium Corporation Teams Up With Mubert To Create First-Ever AI-Powered Virtual DJs Playing AI-Generated Music
Laura Cheadle Gives The Gift Of Music This Season With Pair Of Original Holiday Songs
Jack Harlow Taps Big Sean For 'Way Out' Video
Bea Miller And NoCap Present "The Elated! Experience Recorded Live In Los Angeles" This Saturday, December 12
Alicia Keys Tells 17,000 Massachusetts Conference For Women Attendees: This Is A "Time To Reach Out For What We Want"
Youth Fountain Surprises Fans With Acoustic EP
Laurel Smith Reveals Edgy Dark-Pop Tune 'Game Over'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0191851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013072490692139 secs