'Wild Mountain Thyme' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Amelia Warner





John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew Adam (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.



Says Warner: "It was the other worldly magical quality of the script that really spoke to me and it utterly bewitched me. Also, the wonderful characters. It felt like a modern fairy tale or a fable, a story told down generations about people and their eccentricities. As soon as I read the script, I was in its thralls and it wouldn't let me go. I felt like I knew exactly how the film should sound and I wrote one of the main themes straight away."



Warner further elaborated, "I wanted the score to feel classic, sweeping and unapologetic in its romance. I tried to write strong themes that would speak to the love story, the strangeness of the people and the beauty of Ireland. The main themes are orchestral with lush strings as the main melodic force. We also had a trad/folk band made up of bass, clarinets, accordion and fiddles as another facet of the score which is fun and full of energy."



"I had the most wonderful experience from start to finish on this project and it was such an honour to be invited in to Shanley's soulful lyrical and whimsical world of Wild Mountain Thyme."



TRACK LIST

01. Welcome to Ireland

02. Cow Shed

03. Banish

04. Green Fields

05. Lost

06. Shanley's Delight - Brian Byrne

07. Wild Mountain Thyme - Emily Blunt

08. Cemetery

09. Good To Be Home

10. Waiting for That One

11. I Can't Sell

12. Left with Two Gates

13. Find Faith

14. The Phone Call

15. Open The Shutters

16. Those Two

17. Wild Mountain Thyme - Jamie Dornan & Emily Blunt

18. I'll Be Singing - Sinead O'Connor

19. End Cue



ABOUT AMELIA WARNER

Breakthrough neo-classical composer Amelia Warner is best known for her stunning soundtrack for the 2018 Irish-American film 'Mary Shelley', directed by Haifaa al-Mansour and starring Elle Fanning. It won Amelia the 'Breakthrough Composer of The Year' at the International Film

Growing up in west London's Notting Hill, Amelia loved to play piano in her family home. Although resisting traditional classical training, she would constantly invent melodies, and her first proper composition, at 15, was for a school soap-opera project. It would be many years before anyone heard Amelia's evocative instrumental compositions. Her first career was as an actress, following in her mother Annette Ekblom's footsteps. She knew she wanted to be part of the filmmaking and storytelling process, but quickly realized she was on the wrong side of it.



Her debut major scoring project was the British short film 'Mam' which won several awards on the film-festival circuit and led to her first feature-film composition, for 2016's 'Mum's List', starring Rafe Spall and

Lakeshore Records releases Wild Mountain Thyme Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring music by neo-classical composer Amelia Warner (Mary Shelley). The soaring orchestrations provide a lush backdrop to the unabashedly romantic film. Also included on the soundtrack are performances by Sinéad O'Connor - "I'll Be Singing," a song written by Amelia Warner and director John Patrick Shanley; actors Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, and a track by Brian Byrne. The Bleecker Street film written and directed by John Patrick Shanley and starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm & Christopher Walken releases in theaters and on demand today, December 11th in the U.S. and internationally beginning in January 2021. 