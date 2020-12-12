Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/12/2020

Collaborative Production Duo Snowk Share 'I'm Lost Ft. J.O.Y' Single

Collaborative Production Duo Snowk Share 'I'm Lost Ft. J.O.Y' Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising DJs and production duo, Snowk have shared their latest single, 'I'm Lost ft. J.O.Y' on the 11th of December. The single is part of a series of releases taken from their upcoming album, Powder which will be released on 22nd of January 2021 via Namy& Records and Warner Japan.

Since the start of the project in 2019, the duo has had various releases with renowned label Kitsuné and have collaborated with major artists including Lee Wilson, Shigge, Røse as well as releasing the celebrated single, 'This Is Good ft. Miraa May' which was selected for Kitsuné Musique's Best Tracks 2019. Their single 'Not Yours' (created with French producer Nude and Malaysian singer Froya) was featured in the Spotify New Music Friday playlist in 16 different countries. Other Spotify playlist features include Herbst Chillout, Chilled Pop Hits and Tokyo Rising, contributing to over 2 million plays across digital platforms. The pair have also received international airplay with French radio station NRJ Online and written support by NME, and Stereofox amongst others. The pair were featured in CLASH Magazine with their latest single, 'Under The Moon ft. J.Lamotta' which is also taken from their upcoming album.

Featured vocalist J.O.Y (Judgement of Yesterday) is well recognised across streaming platforms, with nearly 4.5 million plays and features on Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday (Canada, Germany, and Switzerland) as well as on noteworthy YouTube channels such as 7clouds and Royal Music. His celebrated single, 'Into The Night' earned him the #1 spot on the German iTunes Compilation Charts.

Snowk is the joint effort of Japanese musicians Namy and Fuminori Kagajo. The two find inspiration amongst the genres of R&B, Acid Jazz and House music. As a result, the dance-inducing stylings of 'I'm Lost ft. J.O.Y' can be compared to the likes of Duke Dumont, The Weeknd and Parcels.

Easing the single open with mellowed tones, best suited for a relaxing Saturday afternoon spent in the sun, Snowk gently guide their listeners along on blissful melodies that keep the positive vibes following. J.O.Y's smooth vocals praise a mysterious woman that he can't get off of his mind, creating a flirty atmosphere in the glistening single.

"We first started the track as a remix of another song but later on, we found that the rhythm and the overall mood of the track was embodying every aspect of our project "Snowk". We decided to keep the instrumental and in a hurry sent it to a vocalist, J.O.Y. We really like the final version of the track, and we are looking forward to hearing your thoughts on it !" - Snowk tell us about the origins of the single.

Powder Album Tracklisting
1. Aura
2. Under The Moon ft. J.LAMOTTA Suzume
3. Catching Feels ft. MARICELLE
4. Margarita ft. Froya
5. This Is Good ft. Miraa May
6. Forever ft. Ari De Leo
7. Good Love ft. Lee Wilson
8. I'm Lost feat. J.O.Y
9. It's Real ft. Lee Wilson
10. Miyanomori ft. Froya
11. Sunrise ft. Shigge & Froya
12. Matsuzaki
13. Back To Love ft. Lee Wilson.






