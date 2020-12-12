Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks



Stream the new Amazon Originals on Amazon Music:

"

"Let's Party" -

"Animal Family" - Big Head Todd and the Monsters: https://amzn.to/AnimalFamily

"The Grocery Store" - Strand of Oaks: https://amzn.to/StrandOfOaks



"I was so excited to write a kids song, as I'm a big kid myself," explains



"It has been a dream of mine to write music that brings joy to the whole family," says Strand of Oaks' songwriter Tim Showalter. "I spent my twenties as a second grade teacher and being an educator shaped me to become a better person. I had so much fun with my wife Sue creating this song. My grandma used to play the Grocery Store game with us when we were little and I wanted to share that with everyone through song. I hope this brings many smiles to your family."

"The best kids songs are for the adults too," says Dawes. "No one does that better than Tom T. Hall."



Amazon



Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon Music has announced the release of four new Amazon Original tracks from Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and Strand of Oaks. These family music tracks can be found on the Amazon Originals - Family playlist and are available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music. Listeners can also view music videos for Nicole Atkins' "Let's Party" and Strand of Oaks' "The Grocery Store."Stream the new Amazon Originals on Amazon Music: I Love " - Dawes: https://amzn.to/Dawes"Let's Party" - Nicole Atkins: https://amzn.to/NicoleAtkins"Animal Family" - Big Head Todd and the Monsters: https://amzn.to/AnimalFamily"The Grocery Store" - Strand of Oaks: https://amzn.to/StrandOfOaks"I was so excited to write a kids song, as I'm a big kid myself," explains Nicole Atkins. "Pizza, breakdancing, slime, tacos, all things that I loved when I was little and still love now! I came up with this fun song about how exciting it is to get to the weekend after a long week because it's party time. You work hard so you can enjoy pizza Friday, Saturday morning cartoons and partying and dancing with your friends! Even when you become an adult, some of us still do that. It's the good life!""It has been a dream of mine to write music that brings joy to the whole family," says Strand of Oaks' songwriter Tim Showalter. "I spent my twenties as a second grade teacher and being an educator shaped me to become a better person. I had so much fun with my wife Sue creating this song. My grandma used to play the Grocery Store game with us when we were little and I wanted to share that with everyone through song. I hope this brings many smiles to your family.""The best kids songs are for the adults too," says Dawes. "No one does that better than Tom T. Hall."Amazon Music has been a destination for parents looking for family music since its initial launch, including Lisa Loeb's 2018 Grammy winning album Feel What You Feel, and Shawn Colvin's 2018 family music album The Starlighter.Amazon Music listeners can find the Amazon Original tracks from Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and Strand of Oaks on the Amazon Originals - Family playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Originals - Family playlist" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to these tracks, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



