Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta, And The South Eastern States: Blues In The Alley





Blues In The Alley features 29 artists that were influential in continuing and developing the traditions of the blues in the southeast. This release includes early down home blues recordings from none other than Ray Charles, before his climb to fame with his bigger sounding jazz-tinged blues. Alongside this, there are early recordings from Earl Hooker and Jerry McCain, two exceptionally gifted musicians who were always left on the cusp of success. Don't forget to check out the first recordings from Frank Edwards, who captivated audiences with his rack-mounted harmonica guitar one man band style, from the 1940s right up to his last years of performing and recording in 2003.



Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States is a three CD set, packaged in a deluxe digipak with outer slipcase, featuring 83 tracks, all of them superbly remastered. This collection has been collated thanks to the generous help of blues collectors from both sides of the Atlantic, with rare recordings that are for the first time made available for listening via today's compact disc medium.



An outstanding 78-page book, featuring a 15,000-word essay by blues historian Chris Bentley, accompanies the release. Rare period photographs illustrate the essay throughout with a complete sessionography and extensive gallery of original 78 and 45 record labels. Blues In The Alley is a close companion to Wienerworld's Tough Enough collection (WNRCD5104), with both sets dovetailing the post-war blues from America's north and southeastern states. The southeastern states were known as slow starters in having record companies to start up to record, produce and distribute the artistes that were performing on their own doorsteps after WWII.



The best chance for any blues artistes in this region, looking to record, was to get up to New York for any opportunity to arise. By 1950 things certainly were different, and new recording companies who had taken the time and trouble to record such fine music had made up for a lot of lost time. Blues In The Alley captivates the efforts of those producers who gambled on their feel for the music - and their pockets to produce sounds from unadulterated country blues to the hard-edged electric tough blues sounds similar to that then being recorded in



TRACKLISTING:



TRACKLISTING - CD1 (* denotes track originally not issued, unavailable elsewhere) (Running Time: 77 minutes)



FRANK EDWARDS

1. Sweet Man Blues

2. Three Woman Blues



CURLEY WEAVER

3. Brown Skin Woman *

4. She Don't Treat Me Good No More *

5. I Keep On Drinkin' *



DAVID WYLIE

6. Baby You Don't Mean Me No Good *

7. Baby, You're Gonna Change My Mind *



FRANK EDWARDS

8. Terraplane Blues

9. We Got To Get Together



POOR JIM

10. Spots Boogie

11.



JOHN LEE

12. Baby Please Don't Go *

13 Slappin' The



FRANK EDWARDS

14 Love My Baby *

15. Gotta Get Together *



POOR JIM

16. She Fooled Me

17. Rubber Ball Blues



MARYLIN SCOTT (MARYLYN SCOTT)

18. The Monkey Song



JOHN FERGUSON

19. John Henry Boogie



RUDY GREENE

20. No Good Woman Blues

21. Florida Blues



RICHARD ARMSTRONG

22. Gene Nobles

23. Gene Nobles Blues - INSTRUMENTAL



MARYLIN SCOTT (MARYLYN SCOTT)

24. Beer Bottle Boogie

25. Uneasy Blues



JOHN BULLARD

26. Ain't I Got You

27. Bonus Blues



TRACKLISTING - CD2 (* denotes track originally not issued, unavailable elsewhere) (Running Time: 76 minutes)



RAY CHARLES

1. Guitar Blues - INSTRUMENTAL

2. Why Did You Go



EARL HOOKER

3. Shake 'em Up * - INSTRUMENTAL

4. Race Track - INSTRUMENTAL



CHARLIE HARDING

5.

6. I'm A Man Of Experience



JOHN BULLARD

7. Help Me To Find My Right Mind

8. Western Union Blues

9. Spoiled Hambone Blues



WILLIE BAKER (C. B. BAKER)

10. Skin To Skin

11. Goin' Back Home



CHARLIE HARDING

12. Moonrise Blues - INSTRUMENTAL

13. Peach Tree



EARL HOOKER

14. Happy Blues * - INSTRUMENTAL

15. Blue Guitar Blues - INSTRUMENTAL



WILLIE BAKER (W.C. BAKER)

16. I Went Back Home

17. Kenny's Hop - INSTRUMENTAL

18. Going' Back Home Today



JERRY McCAIN

19. Middle Of The Night

20. Crazy 'bout That Mess

21. Fall Guy



TOMMY MALONE

22. I'm Wading In Deep Water

23. It's Been So Long Baby



BILL REESE

24. Whiskey, Ol' Whiskey

25. I Gotta Find My Baby



JIMMY WILSON

26. Alley Blues

27. Poor, Poor Lover

28. Alley Blues * - ALTERNATE



TRACKLISTING - CD3 (* denotes track originally not issued, unavailable elsewhere)(Running Time: 76 minutes)



EARL HOOKER

1. Sweet Angel

2. After Hours * - INSTRUMENTAL



JIMMY WILSON

3. I've Found Out

4. Blues In The Alley



EDDIE HOPE

5. A Fool No More

6. Lost Child



ROBERT WILLIS

7. You're Mine

8. Never Let Me Go



SHORTY LONG

9. Redstone John



SONNY BOY WILLIAMS

10. Alice Mae Blues



CROOK Jr

11. Wiggle It Baby

12. Please Believe Me Darling



RUDY GREENE

13. Oh Baby



DAN HARRISON

14. Piney Brown Blues

15. Straighten Up Juice Head



JOHNNY SHAW

16. May's Shuffle

17. Any May



CLIFFORD KING

18. Chicken Shack Boogie

19. Want To Jump With You Baby



LEROY DALLAS

20. Sweet Man Blues

21. She Caught The M & O



DANNY BOY THOMAS

22. Kokomo Me Baby

23. Wild Women



JERRY McCAIN

24. She's Tough

25. Steady - INSTRUMENTAL



WILLIE BROWN

26. Cut It Out

27. Do It Like That - INSTRUMENTAL

