News
Pop / Rock 12/12/2020

The Miller Test Releases "Xmas In Istanbul" On December 24, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Miller Test have been playing together for over a decade. For most of that they've been hiding out in a small East London rehearsal room, with occasional spells as the house band at Biddles Bros on the Lower Clapton Road.

Their debut album, This Funk Is Political, was released earlier this year and described as "a serious sonic experience that will stick with you" by Other Side Reviews, "a must-hear release" by FV Music, and "the start of something glorious" by A&R Factory.

Their second is scheduled for release early in the New Year! Possibly the only Xmas song this year to address Covid AND feature an oud, Xmas in Istanbul is an unambiguous, unashamed seasonal waltz and a singalonga-lockdown duet with a little more satirical bite than most festive fare.

The Miller Test recorded this one-off release with producer John Winfield (Jimmy Somerville, Paul Mosley, Delta Saxophone Quartet) at Big Jelly Studios, Ramsgate, as part of last month's sessions for the band's forthcoming second album, Dead Blue.






