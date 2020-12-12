Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 12/12/2020

IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!

IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent Project Records, who recently announced their 40th anniversary, the relaunch of the innovative record label and their international distribution deal with Darla Records, announced today that a select portion of their rare, limited edition and digital back catalog is currently available via all retailers both digital and physical.

The first new reissue titles from the upcoming IPR relaunch will be remastered, expanded and long out-of-print titles from influential bands Half String, Scenic and Shiva Burlesque which will arrive in 2021. Full details of these new re-issue projects will be announced shortly. Fans of the innovative label can currently find titles from their back catalog available, including many titles that have never been released before digitally. IPR back catalog titles distributed via Darla Records today, are:

Jeffrey Clark - if Is*
Jeffrey Clark - Sheer Golden Hooks*
Lanterna - Backyards (Vinyl Only)
Bruce Licher - Exploratorium*
Bruce Licher - Owens Valley Driving Music*
Red Temple Spirits - First Demo Tape
Red Temple Spirits - Dancing to Restore an Eclipsed Moon
Red Temple Spirits - If Tomorrow I Were Leaving For Lhasa, I Wouldn't Stay a Minute More…
Red Temple Spirits (self-titled 3-CD set combining the above three releases)
Savage Republic - Live Trek 1986*
Savage Republic - Ceremonial
Savage Republic - Customs
Savage Republic - Jamahiriya Democratique et Populaire de Sauvage
Savage Republic Recordings from Live Performances 1981 - 1983
Savage Republic - Trudge*
Scenic - Acquatica*
Scenic - Incident At Cima*
Scenic - Sage*
Scenic -Spheres*
*Never-Before-Released on Digital

A handful of extremely limited copies of physical titles as well as the 240 page-page color coffee table book, Savage Impressions: An Aesthetic Expedition Through the Archives of Independent Project Records & Press (P22 Publications, 2020) are available from the IPR Bandcamp page. Hint: check out the Merch button when browsing the page.

Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records (IPR) has created more than sixty releases since its inception. IPR and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating all artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his artwork on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label relaunched with new and archival releases with distribution from Darla Records. It is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.






Most read news of the week
Beauty In Chaos Presents 'Stranger (Holy Wars - Cruel World Mix)' Ft. Kat Leon
Sensorium Corporation Teams Up With Mubert To Create First-Ever AI-Powered Virtual DJs Playing AI-Generated Music
Laura Cheadle Gives The Gift Of Music This Season With Pair Of Original Holiday Songs
Bea Miller And NoCap Present "The Elated! Experience Recorded Live In Los Angeles" This Saturday, December 12
Alicia Keys Tells 17,000 Massachusetts Conference For Women Attendees: This Is A "Time To Reach Out For What We Want"
9 Impressive Benefits Of Listening To Music
Laurel Smith Reveals Edgy Dark-Pop Tune 'Game Over'
Max Richter's Voices To Unite Global Audiences Today On Human Rights Day
New Version Of Troye Sivan's "Easy" Released Today With Kacey Musgraves, Featuring Mark Ronson


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.017853021621704 secs