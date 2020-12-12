IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!





A handful of extremely limited copies of physical titles as well as the 240 page-page color coffee table book,



Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records (IPR) has created more than sixty releases since its inception. IPR and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent Project Records, who recently announced their 40th anniversary, the relaunch of the innovative record label and their international distribution deal with Darla Records, announced today that a select portion of their rare, limited edition and digital back catalog is currently available via all retailers both digital and physical.The first new reissue titles from the upcoming IPR relaunch will be remastered, expanded and long out-of-print titles from influential bands Half String, Scenic and Shiva Burlesque which will arrive in 2021. Full details of these new re-issue projects will be announced shortly. Fans of the innovative label can currently find titles from their back catalog available, including many titles that have never been released before digitally. IPR back catalog titles distributed via Darla Records today, are:Jeffrey Clark - if Is*Jeffrey Clark - Sheer Golden Hooks*Lanterna - Backyards (Vinyl Only)Bruce Licher - Exploratorium*Bruce Licher - Owens Valley Driving Music*Red Temple Spirits - First Demo TapeRed Temple Spirits - Dancing to Restore an Eclipsed MoonRed Temple Spirits - If Tomorrow I Were Leaving For Lhasa, I Wouldn't Stay a Minute More…Red Temple Spirits (self-titled 3-CD set combining the above three releases) Savage Republic - Live Trek 1986* Savage Republic - Ceremonial Savage Republic - Customs Savage Republic - Jamahiriya Democratique et Populaire de Sauvage Savage Republic Recordings from Live Performances 1981 - 1983 Savage Republic - Trudge*Scenic - Acquatica*Scenic - Incident At Cima*Scenic - Sage*Scenic -Spheres**Never-Before-Released on DigitalA handful of extremely limited copies of physical titles as well as the 240 page-page color coffee table book, Savage Impressions: An Aesthetic Expedition Through the Archives of Independent Project Records & Press (P22 Publications, 2020) are available from the IPR Bandcamp page. Hint: check out the Merch button when browsing the page.Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records (IPR) has created more than sixty releases since its inception. IPR and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating all artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his artwork on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label relaunched with new and archival releases with distribution from Darla Records. It is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.



