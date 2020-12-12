Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/12/2020

King Zebra Announce 'She Don't Like My r'n'r' Single Release, Video Teaser Posted

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swiss hard rock band, KING ZEBRA, have announced the release of their brand new single & music video for 'She Don't Like My R'n'R' on January 15, 2021. The track is taken from their new album, which will be released later in 2021. A YouTube video teaser can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/oCabR3QwEJQ
"She don't like my r'n'r and that's a good thing! Whether a broken relationship or a f*cking virus: It has never been so important to make something good out of a bad situation. That's what She don't like my r'n'r' is all about."

The song was produced and mixed by Oscar Nilsson (Hank von Hell, Engel, We sell the dead) at Crehate Studios. Mastered by Thomas «Plec» Johansson (Thundermother, Soilwork, Firewind) at Panic Room Studio.

KING ZEBRA is:
Eric St. Michaels - Lead Vocals (ex-China)
Roman Lauer - Lead Guitars, Vocals
Jerry Napitupulu - Rhythm Guitars, Vocals
Manu Judge - Bass
Ben Grimm - Drums

KING ZEBRA is Eric St. Michaels (Ex-China), Roman Lauer, Jerry Napitupulu, Manu Judge and Ben Grimm. Early 2017 the band released a first song called Bad Idea followed by three Singles and a EP in 2019. The last three years the band played shows such as Rock The Ring or Rock of Ages and opened up for bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uriah Heep, Rose Tattoo just to name a few. They toured through Eastern Europe and played sold out shows abroad and in their home country Switzerland. In the pandemic year 2020 the band spent three weeks in Gothenburg, Sweden and produced their upcoming album with Oscar Nilsson (Hank von Hell, Engel, We sell the dead). Also KING ZEBRA had a collaboration with Thundermother Singer Guernica Mancini which will be featured on the new album.
www.facebook.com/KINGZEBRA.band
www.kingzebra.ch






