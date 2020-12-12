Nu-soul Newcomer Just Jackson Shines On New Single 'Grateful'





Jackson started writing music at the age of 19, whilst studying human science at Oxford University. Having developed an autobiographical style of writing, melodically exploring his own feelings over smooth musical backdrops,



Opening track 'Grateful' opens with a laid-back groove and a shuffling beat, underpinning swelling keys and a syncopated bass line before Jackson's vocals lift the track to airy heights. Elsewhere on the five track EP, 'My Love Is For Real' see's Jackson demonstrate his immaculate acoustic guitar skills before linking up with Luay on the vibey 'My Story'. Closing song, the soulful ballad 'On & On' is a fitting closure to a warm and uplifting collection of tracks.



Speaking on what music means to him, Just Jackson said "If I can express myself I'll be happy, music feels like home." Drawing from his own experiences when writing his songs, his work is intimate and personal.



Jackson is very open about the struggles he has been through in life, and the impact they have had on his mental health. Upon leaving university Jackson was sectioned twice, being admitted to Highgate hospital. It was here that Jackson was introduced to Key Changes, who have helped him turn his life around and develop not just as a well-rounded person, but as an artist also. By helping him overcome his fear of performing, Key changes have also offered Jackson an outlet at some of his lowest points. "At Key Changes I feel the most like me." Jackson explores themes of love, both self-love and love of a significant other. "Mistakes I've made a few, but none of them loving you."



Key Changes is a charity and record label aimed at 'promoting positive mental health through music'. Supporting musicians during their recovery from mental illnesses through music industry mentoring, the charity provides: studio time, artist development, industry advice and everything else they need to produce and release a record, including the opportunity to work with some of London's best producers. The process of creative collaboration develops expression and identity, boosting confidence and wellbeing, and opening pathways to new opportunities.



Whether they are rappers, singers, DJs, producers or songwriters, Key Changes has had a massively positive impact on so many people's journey towards recovery. Find our more here: www.keychanges.org.uk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camden based Nu-soul artist Just Jackson is back with his second EP. Coming via mental health charity and record label Key Changes the new EP 'Heart From A Line' highlights Jackson's ability as not only a songwriter but also as a hugely talented guitarist.Jackson started writing music at the age of 19, whilst studying human science at Oxford University. Having developed an autobiographical style of writing, melodically exploring his own feelings over smooth musical backdrops, Heart From A Line explores the full depth of Jackson's style. Touching on Soul, R&B and Folk, Jackson effortlessly glides between styles in an ultra-chill demonstration of his talent.Opening track 'Grateful' opens with a laid-back groove and a shuffling beat, underpinning swelling keys and a syncopated bass line before Jackson's vocals lift the track to airy heights. Elsewhere on the five track EP, 'My Love Is For Real' see's Jackson demonstrate his immaculate acoustic guitar skills before linking up with Luay on the vibey 'My Story'. Closing song, the soulful ballad 'On & On' is a fitting closure to a warm and uplifting collection of tracks.Speaking on what music means to him, Just Jackson said "If I can express myself I'll be happy, music feels like home." Drawing from his own experiences when writing his songs, his work is intimate and personal.Jackson is very open about the struggles he has been through in life, and the impact they have had on his mental health. Upon leaving university Jackson was sectioned twice, being admitted to Highgate hospital. It was here that Jackson was introduced to Key Changes, who have helped him turn his life around and develop not just as a well-rounded person, but as an artist also. By helping him overcome his fear of performing, Key changes have also offered Jackson an outlet at some of his lowest points. "At Key Changes I feel the most like me." Jackson explores themes of love, both self-love and love of a significant other. "Mistakes I've made a few, but none of them loving you."Key Changes is a charity and record label aimed at 'promoting positive mental health through music'. Supporting musicians during their recovery from mental illnesses through music industry mentoring, the charity provides: studio time, artist development, industry advice and everything else they need to produce and release a record, including the opportunity to work with some of London's best producers. The process of creative collaboration develops expression and identity, boosting confidence and wellbeing, and opening pathways to new opportunities.Whether they are rappers, singers, DJs, producers or songwriters, Key Changes has had a massively positive impact on so many people's journey towards recovery. Find our more here: www.keychanges.org.uk



