How Has Music In Casinos Evolved Over The Decades?

Casinos from all over the world are evolving all the time. It applies not only to land-based venues but also to online casino sites. While players are attracted by the opportunity to win real money, it is also important to mention music within popular casino venues. Music in popular venues has changed from early beginnings until today.

Earliest Times

The music in land-based casinos dates back to the 1940s, when the popular pianist, Liberace, performed at Vegas casinos. He has also performed in several other venues over the next four decades, becoming one of the most known artists in that time.

Later on, casinos became popular for melodies of Frank Sinatra and Rat Pack. They became famous performers in Vegas Strip starting from the 50s. We should also mention the music icon Elvis Presley, who resided at the Hilton and took part in more than 800 shows, making millions in that period. Even today, online casinos are influenced by the melodies of these popular performers, and this applies to online casinos as well.

If we take a look at the 60s, we can see another trend in the gambling music. It comes with the introduction of instrumental songs and the performance of popular bands such as the Vegas Philharmonic, Vegas Civic Orchestra, Boulevard Hotel Symphony, Jazz Septet, Brass Sextet, and more. However, it was later changed or completely removed from venues (mainly during the 1970s) due to small profitability.

What Happened Later

Las Vegas has always been the music center, and this is completely understandable. The owners of Vegas casinos used to hire top musicians in order to attract more gamblers to their venues. When both Sinatra and Elvis ended their careers, they had to look for alternatives.

Starting from the 2000s, the popular singer from Canada Celine Dion, signed the agreement to appear in Vegas casino venues. She brought an innovative approach regarding the music by introducing more theatre elements to spur the interest of the modern audience.

This time was excellent for casinos to introduce other famous stars such as Britney Spears, who was one of the performers. Even today, gambling venues are hiring popular musicians to keep players coming more. However, there is a difference compared to the old times, and venues are now making a profit from that.

Not only do land-based casinos get more players from attractive melodies, but it also works for online sites. The same works for other games, including slots, table options, and more.

Additional Options

Modern times are changing old trends and customers' preferences. Now we have players who want something different. It especially applies to the younger generations who don't want only to sit and play games. However, they want to be entertained by popular melodies and songs. For this reason, casino owners have started to hire popular DJs starts to entertain players on a regular level.

From now on, land-based casino customers are happy to visit spectacular venues while also enjoying the popular music from DJs. It increases the revenues of casinos and makes the entire experience more than recommended.

What About Online Casinos

Online casinos are also popular for introducing music during the gameplay. It applies both to online sites and mobile casino apps. Going forward, you can play favorite games from home and enjoy the pleasant soundtrack. Here you can play different games, including slots, blackjack, poker, and roulette, and have a great time. Apart from offering great music within the game, online casinos are introducing great bonuses for players and elevate the level of entertainment. It comes with even more enjoyable songs claiming your bonuses and making you more than impressed.

Conclusion

As you can see, music has evolved over time and brought a new feeling to worldwide casinos. Make sure to find the venues which include the best songs and melodies and spend more time both at land-based and online sites. It will become a lifetime experience.