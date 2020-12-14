Sainted Sinners Release 'Early Light Of Day' Guitar Playthrough Video By Guitarist Frank Pane (Bonfire)





For the recording Frank Pané (Bonfire) used the PRS



Frank Pané uses PRS Guitars, Laney Amplification, Cordial Cables, Rotosound Strings, ChickenPicks, Richter Straps, KMA Audio Machines and Shane Casias Metal Works.



SAINTED SINNERS around Frank Pané (Bonfire) and Iacopo "Jack" Meille (TYGERS OF PAN TANG) on vocals will definitely not only inspire old fans but also a whole new audience. The individual class of musicians distinguishes the SAINTED SINNERS, which in addition to drummer Berci Hirleman now also includes Rico Bowen (Paul McCartney, Madonna) on bass and Ernesto Ghezzi (Eros Ramazotti, Gotthard) on keyboards.



Tracklist:

1. Same ol' song

2. Standing on top

3. Early light of day

4. 40 years

5. The hammer of the gods

6. Free to be

7. I can't wait

8. Stone cold sober

9. Call it love

10. Wall of sound

11. Farewell to kings



The album was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

www.facebook.com/SaintedSinners

