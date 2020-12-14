Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 14/12/2020

Sainted Sinners Release 'Early Light Of Day' Guitar Playthrough Video By Guitarist Frank Pane (Bonfire)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frank Pané (Bonfire) guitarist of German hard rock band, SAINTED SINNERS, has released a guitar playthrough video by for 'Early Light Of Day', the song was the third single taken from their new album 'Unlocked & Reloaded', which was released on December 4th via El Puerto Records. The YouTube video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/PlR1U8q40gw

For the recording Frank Pané (Bonfire) used the PRS Custom 24 running straight through a Laney Ironheart IRT Studio amp for the playthrough. Used with Cordial cable, Rotosound strings & ChickenPicks guitar picks. The video was edited by Volker Thiele.

Frank Pané uses PRS Guitars, Laney Amplification, Cordial Cables, Rotosound Strings, ChickenPicks, Richter Straps, KMA Audio Machines and Shane Casias Metal Works.

SAINTED SINNERS around Frank Pané (Bonfire) and Iacopo "Jack" Meille (TYGERS OF PAN TANG) on vocals will definitely not only inspire old fans but also a whole new audience. The individual class of musicians distinguishes the SAINTED SINNERS, which in addition to drummer Berci Hirleman now also includes Rico Bowen (Paul McCartney, Madonna) on bass and Ernesto Ghezzi (Eros Ramazotti, Gotthard) on keyboards.

Tracklist:
1. Same ol' song
2. Standing on top
3. Early light of day
4. 40 years
5. The hammer of the gods
6. Free to be
7. I can't wait
8. Stone cold sober
9. Call it love
10. Wall of sound
11. Farewell to kings

The album was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.
www.facebook.com/SaintedSinners
www.instagram.com/saintedsinners






