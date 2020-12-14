Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 14/12/2020

A$AP Rocky Says Designing Women's Shoe Collection Was 'a No-Brainer' For Him

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 'Praise the Lord' rapper admitted it was a seamless process collaborating with the Jordanian-Romanian designer on AWGE x Amina Muaddi, as he knows exactly what is hot and not and they both have a "mutual admiration for style".
He said: "I know what I like and don't like in fashion, [and] I love what she does already with the shoes.
"Amina has an aesthetic and a flow going, just in general, you know, I wanted to make sure that whatever we did it bridged the gap between both of us, and it moved cohesively. It was easy collaborating with Amina. Knowing how passionate she is about her own brand, and knowing everything that she puts into it, it was a no-brainer going into this collaboration, because I already had the experience and was familiar with her work. And [she was familiar with] my aesthetic too. We have a mutual admiration for style."

Muaddi explained that the inspiration largely came from the 32-year-old hip-hop superstar's own jewellery collection and pieces from his wardrobe.
She said: "It was just about incorporating his universe, his aesthetic, his visuals.

"A lot of the inspiration came from his personal jewellery, and things that I would see him wearing. Even before we did the collaboration, I would tell him, 'Oh, I love this. This could be so cool on a shoe.'"
The four-piece collection - which is comprised of rainbow lace-up gladiator heels, ones with lace-ups around the back of the leg, a sandal with a crystal chain and another with a butterfly motif - is Muaddi's first collaboration under her own brand, though she previously joined forces with Rihanna, Rocky's rumoured girlfriend, on two Fenty collections.
She added to Vogue: "For me, it was important that the first collaboration I do is one that is special and close to my heart.
"I wanted to do it with someone who shares my values and my perspective on creativity and design. Rocky doesn't compromise himself in his work or whatever he does; he's a perfectionist the same way I am."






