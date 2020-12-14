Tina Says Release New Single "Live & Die" Ft. Spektrum





Firmly cementing herself in the Australian music scene, Tina Says' dynamic house music releases have caught the attention of triple j as well as online tastemakers - Pilerats, Purple Sneakers, Stoney Roads and Earmilk. Tina Says' is also renowned in the live scene for her lively and uplifting DJ sets which have earned her support slots ​for the legendary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Widely respected Perth producer Tina Says releases 'Live and Die', an energetic summer dance anthem. Inspired by all the festivals Tina attended during the height of the 00s electro era, the new record combines throwback electro-house and current house music trends.Tina Says' shares "​This single was inspired by summer, for summer, particularly all the summer festivals I went to during the 2000s electro era. I had written the instrumental for 'Live & Die' and I knew I wanted to combine the current sounding track with an iconic electro 2000s song! Later, I was hanging with a good friend and we started brainstorming some tracks to use, as soon as we came across Spektrum, we both knew it was the one right away. I honestly feel so honoured to work with Spektrum on this release, they are an artist that inspired me before I was even writing music!​"Firmly cementing herself in the Australian music scene, Tina Says' dynamic house music releases have caught the attention of triple j as well as online tastemakers - Pilerats, Purple Sneakers, Stoney Roads and Earmilk. Tina Says' is also renowned in the live scene for her lively and uplifting DJ sets which have earned her support slots ​for the legendary Fatboy Slim at his Perth show late last year and leading Australia DJ, Fisher for his upcoming national tour. Tina Says' has proved she knows how to move a dancefloor, playing ​alongside other ​local artists such as ShockOne, What So Not, and SLUMBERJACK.



