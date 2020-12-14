Grammy Hall Of Fame Mega Hit Songwriter Sir Earl Toon Releases "Celebration"





Living legend Sir Earl Toon (Kool And The Gang) continues to astound the world with his music and stage appearances. To date the Grammy Hall of Fame member has over 30 silver, gold, and platinum albums and singles. His music can be found on the sound tracks of over 50 movies and television shows to date. Sir Earl co-wrote the ever popular classic hits "Too Hot" "



To date he is still delivering warmth both on and off stage. Sir Earl Toon and Carla Harrell founded Give A Kid A Coat of which donations of coats and more are distributed to those who do not have winter garments. This also includes the homeless, veterans, and the elderly. Because of his extremely personable and over the top desire to assist others his brotherly quality radiates from the man. You cannot be around Sir Earl Toon without feeling this natural, sincere quality. Perhaps as the year ends, and it has been quite a year, you would like to learn how you too can be involved in one way or another with Sir Earl Toon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sir Earl Toon shares, "I had moved from New Orleans to Dallas and a lovely lady named Carla Harrell called me. She shared her firsthand experience of seeing a young girl walking to school without a coat on in the dead cold of the winter. She couldn't shake this experience and called to say we got to do something about it. We went to the girl's school, met with the principal, who told us that many kids in school desperately needed coats this time of year. Carla and I founded "Give A Kid A Coat" and to date by the grace of God over 7,000 coats along with socks, scarfs, hats, gloves, and more have been distributed through school districts such as Dallas, Fort Worth, New Orleans along with church groups and community centers. Carla and I had been funding the project ourselves through the provisions given to us through our talents but then our house burnt down. By the grace of God we didn't lose our lives. Y.M.O. Enterprises, a Sir Earl Toon for profit company, was our key resource for donating a portion of the income to the cause and while it continued thank God not at the pace it had been prior to the fire and then Co-Vid. We had been contributing a portion of the incoming revenue to Give A Kid A Coat but now life was changing for us. Give A Kid A Coat kept assisting others but not at the pace previous to the fire." (see the television interview below at the scene of the fire)Living legend Sir Earl Toon (Kool And The Gang) continues to astound the world with his music and stage appearances. To date the Grammy Hall of Fame member has over 30 silver, gold, and platinum albums and singles. His music can be found on the sound tracks of over 50 movies and television shows to date. Sir Earl co-wrote the ever popular classic hits "Too Hot" " Celebration " " Get Down On It " and " Ladies Night " just four examples of his songwriting and performance success. These highly successful contributions led to the induction of Kool And The Gang onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2017, while in New Orleans, Sir Earl Toon was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award signed by President Barack Obama. Currently, Sir Earl continues writing, scoring, arranging, performing, and producing new projects. In fact his newest songs will be dropping in the near future. Plus the man has just begun a new recording project with lifetime Grammy member and producer Danny Jones at ATR Studio in Katy Texas.To date he is still delivering warmth both on and off stage. Sir Earl Toon and Carla Harrell founded Give A Kid A Coat of which donations of coats and more are distributed to those who do not have winter garments. This also includes the homeless, veterans, and the elderly. Because of his extremely personable and over the top desire to assist others his brotherly quality radiates from the man. You cannot be around Sir Earl Toon without feeling this natural, sincere quality. Perhaps as the year ends, and it has been quite a year, you would like to learn how you too can be involved in one way or another with Sir Earl Toon.



