Robbie Williams Reveals Brand-New Video For Single 'Can't Stop Christmas'

"The pop don's festive gift is anything but a lump of coal." - NME New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Robbie Williams has today revealed the brand-new video for his latest single, 'Can't Stop Christmas', which is out now on Columbia Records.The video captures the spirit of the song's playful lyrics which reflect on an unprecedented 2020 with nods to Facetimes and Zooms, socks and hand sanitisers as perfect Christmas gifts, online shopping and social distancing: "Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away."The tongue-in-cheek video, which was directed by Dan Massie and like the song replaces fear with hope, starts with a typically festive scene with Robbie at home sat by an open fire and Christmas tree. He then turns on the TV where he has transformed into Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Standing behind a podium he delivers a briefing at Downing Street flanked by his scientific advisors before they're joined by a dancing "Theresa May".'Can't Stop Christmas' is a fun take on the traditional Christmas song with Robbie working once more with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack. The single is taken from the critically acclaimed 'The Christmas Present' - Robbie's most recent and first ever Christmas album. The double album features a mix of original songs and special festive covers featuring star guest appearances including Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury. The album gave Robbie his 13th Number 1 solo album last December, meaning he reached the amazing feat of equalling Elvis Presley's chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums. The record is available in CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl and cassette formats and available to stream here.Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 80 million album sales worldwide, 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist in music history. Robbie's total chart-topping albums across his solo work and records released with Take That is 17. It places him in the top three acts of all time with the most Number 1s across their catalogue."A perfect commentary of the year." - The Sun"Robbie's cracker." - Daily Star"A cheeky, feel-good tale at how we need to enjoy ourselves over our five-day Christmas bubble this year." - Official Charts"If there's one thing that can bring a nation together, it's our Rob." - NME"An album that Williams has surely been destined to make." **** - The Sun"'Bad Sharon' Is the Christmas Song of the Century." - Vice"A cracker." **** - Daily Star"A clever album that mixes new tunes and classics." ***** - PA"The pop don's festive gift is anything but a lump of coal." - NME



