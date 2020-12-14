Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 14/12/2020

Three Songs From Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Album Set To Enter UK Singles Chart Top 40

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm - 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's UK Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Taylor Swift is set to land the highest new entry on this week's UK Singles Chart - plus a further two Top 40 placings - with songs from her surprise new album Evermore.

The record's lead single Willow is on track to debut inside the Top 10 this Friday (Dec 18), currently at Number 4 on the UK Chart First Look, while Champagne Problems (12) and No Body No Crime ft. Haim (15) feature in the Top 20. If they hold on, it'll lift Swift's tally of UK Top 40s to 34.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is holding at Number 1, closely trailed by Wham's Last Christmas at Number 2.

Two newly-recorded Christmas songs for 2020 could climb into this week's Top 10: Jess Glynne's This Christmas lifts ten places to 3, and Justin Bieber's rendition of Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree rockets 17 spots to 7.






