Pop / Rock 15/12/2020

Kodi Lee Teams Up With Foundation Fighting Blindness And Two Blind Brothers For Music To Our Eyes Livestream Music Series

Kodi Lee Teams Up With Foundation Fighting Blindness And Two Blind Brothers For Music To Our Eyes Livestream Music Series
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents the second installment of their livestream music series, Music to Our Eyes. This special holiday edition of the series features Kodi Lee on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. ET, and is in partnership with Two Blind Brothers, founded by Bradford and Bryan Manning, who created the apparel company to create ultra-soft clothing, build community, and donate 100 percent of profits toward research finding treatments and cures for blinding diseases.

Kodi Lee is a 24-year-old blind and autistic musical prodigious savant who can recall any music he hears after only one listen. Born with optic nerve hypoplasia, Kodi survived a life-saving surgery at only five days old. He rose to fame after participating and winning Season 14 of America's Got Talent.
"Kodi's inspirational tenacity and spirit is exactly the empowerment the Foundation wants to provide our community."

Kodi's Music to Our Eyes performance will feature a wide variety of covers from his musical repertoire, including You Are The Reason by Calum Scott and Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John. Kodi will also perform holiday favorites, Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis and Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Michael Bublé.

In between sets, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Kodi and his siblings, Derek and Kayla, about their experiences with Kodi's vision loss and discuss his determination to achieve his dreams no matter what obstacles come his way. Event registration is free, but attendees will have the opportunity to contribute, as all net proceeds will go towards the Foundation's mission.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Two Blind Brothers again for a livestream musical performance with Kodi Lee," says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. "Kodi's inspirational tenacity and spirit is exactly the empowerment the Foundation wants to provide for the blind and low vision community." For more information and to register for a reminder about this event, visit: https://bit.ly/3m84Wkr






