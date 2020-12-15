'Christmas Of Hope' Charity Single To Raise Money For Help Musicians UK





twitter.com/MusiciansToget1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twas' on 16th September when music artist James Millier came up with this inspirational idea to create a Christmas charity single with a number of independent music artists. Straight away he approached his producer pal Olli Daffarn from Blue Dot Studios who he had worked with quite a few times on his music and thanks to Olli due to working with many people in the music industry he recommended to James that he should work with songwriter Jenny Deacon who is the musical director of the Sweet Charity Choir.During this period, the Help Musicians charity accepted the offer to be the chosen charity for the Christmas single. Once that had happened it was onto writing the Christmas single where James sent over the lyrics to Jenny who was the key songwriter on the single and then afterward Olli brought his producing skills to the song.Once the single was written all the music artists who consists of Elyse Aeryn, Sam Jefferson, ELA, Michael Parma, Maddisun, Slick Division with Jenny Deacon and James Millier provided the main vocals for the single and formed the group Musicians Together along with all the members of Sweet Charity Choir recorded the vocals for the single as well.Overall, when Olli had to mix the single it had 170 tracks of band, choir, strings and vocals. So, expect a full-on Christmas single when it is released on Friday 18th December and don't forget every download or listen of this single will be helping towards a musician's life.Musicians Together are eight independent music artists from the UK and Canada who consists of Elyse Aeryn, Michael Parma, Maddisun, Slick Division, ELA, Sam Jefferson, Jenny Deacon and James Millier. The group have come together to support Help Musicians, the UK independent charity for professional musicians, many of whom find themselves in very difficult times and are the lifeblood of the music industry.Sweet Charity Choir is an award-winning community choir, established in 2017 in the South of England and believes in singing together and supporting others! Pre-pandemic they raised money at performances and rehearsals through donations for tea and cake, and since lockdown forced choirs to close the choir have taken to virtual performances to raise money via the internet!Since opening in 2017 Sweet Charity Choir have raised over £54,000 for multiple charities!So, to raise funds for the Help Musicians charity, Musicians Together along with the Sweet Charity Choir have joined forces to release a Christmas of Hope on Friday 18th December where hopefully we can help some musicians lives in these tough times.lnk.to/ChristmasOfHopewww.facebook.com/Musicians-Together-117138530197626www.instagram.com/mtmusicofficialtwitter.com/MusiciansToget1



