Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15/12/2020

Alt-Rock Artist Farris Has Blasted Their Interstellar Hit 'Rocketblaster' Into Orbit

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The highly anticipated release 'Rocket Blaster' from Alt-Rock trailblazers, Farris, dropped on October 20​th​. With venom-loaded lyrics falling perfectly into place around sleazy overdriven guitar hooks, Rocket Blaster raucously resonates with and resolves any angst caused by the crumbling and confusing socio-political climate. In a time when hate breeds, Farris saw the need to spawn a new trend and positively contribute to society through insight and unapologetic attitude. The Netherlands-based powerhouse fronted by Texas-hailing singer-songwriter KathleenFarris encompass and eclipse the Hard Rock sound with their adrenaline-charged tracks which add nuanced and concisely directed anger onto the airwaves. Rocket Blaster is a visceral attack on Donald Trump with a difference. Instead of being just another protest track inviting you to get angry, it's a rip-roaringly mindful request to find positive in the negative.

Farris ​said: "I have strong feelings about US politics which lean toward the positive... the US should set an example for democracy, just like any other modern society should. Countries with an open democracy should be exemplary to societies who are struggling for a free and open society, not for this crap we've been seeing. So, I wrote the song, "Rocket Blaster", which rants and raves, but the message is that we can fume and scream and have problems with the situation, but the only way to handle it is to do something positive..... and it has a bit humour to get a laugh out of it all."

Amelia Vandergast at ​A&R Factory​ said: "Farris' call for proactive positivity with Rocket Blaster is the Alt-Rock sanity saver I never knew I needed; I can only imagine that will be the same for anyone who experiences the sonically perception-shifting hit for themselves. The energy is infectious, the sultrily snarling vocals are commanding, and you couldn't ask for sharper guitar hooks. They're definitely one to watch before they go interstellar again with their upcoming EP in 2021."

Farris' dynamic sound may be unpredictable from one release to the next, but there's always consistency within the level of lyrical ingenuity and elemental passion-driven energy. Under Kathleen Farris' command, each of their releases puts emotion at the forefront. Originally hailing from Dallas Texas, the singer-songwriter brought the best of Americana Alt Rock to the Netherlands where she formed her current line-up who can be heard exhibiting their rhythmic prowess on their latest single, Rocket Blaster, and their upcoming EP of the same title. Instead of solely seeking inspiration from other aural pioneers, Farris incorporates her affinity for poetry within her meta lyricism which is placed alongside driving guitar riffs to offer sonically amplified prose, poignant enough to sate intellectually inspired minds.






Most read news of the week
UMe Announce The Release Of "Only You, Lonely You" The Second Piece Of Music From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical Cinderella
Greek Stoner/Psych Rock Band 1000mods Debut "Warped" Music Video; Fourth Album 'Youth Of Dissent' Out Now
'Wild Mountain Thyme' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Amelia Warner
Amazon Music Announces New Family Amazon Original Songs From Dawes, Nicole Atkins, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, And Strand Of Oaks
The Effect Of Music On Decreasing Anxiety In Players
9 Impressive Benefits Of Listening To Music
Z2 Comics And Authentic Brands Group Team Up For An Original Graphic Novel Celebrating Icon Elvis Presley In Elvis: The Graphic Novel
IPR Rare And Ltd. Back Catalog Titles Available Now From Darla, Both Physically And (Some For The First Time) Digitally!
Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen Available Everywhere Now


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2869611 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017380714416504 secs