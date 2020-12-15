Eric Church Thanks Family, Road Crew & Church Choir For "Doing Life With Me" In New Song, Out Now





Written by Church together with Casey Beathard ("Mr. Misunderstood," "Hell Of A View") and Jeffrey Steele ("Stick That In Your Country Song"), the reflective song sees Church expressing gratitude for those by his side through the journey of a musical career:

"I don't pray much anymore / for this old troubadour's / happiness, wishes, wants and needs / end of my ropes, hopes and dreams / Spend my livin' giving thanks / for the ships I never sank / every big, every little in the everyday things / the notes and the words and the songs I sing / to the ones doing life with me"



Like the releases before it, "Doing Life With Me" is the result of a marathon writing session Church spent sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin where the man celebrated by American Songwriter for "his prolific and passionate fervor for musical creation" wrote and recorded a song from start to finish each day for nearly a month.



Additional releases include current single "Hell Of A View" and current GRAMMY-nominee "Stick That In Your Country Song," as well as "Bad Mother Trucker," "Crazyland" and "Through My Ray-Bans."



The new music follows Church's most recent critically acclaimed album, 2018's Desperate Man, which was named one of the year's best by Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Variety and Vulture, also earning a GRAMMY nod for Best Country Album (his third nomination in the category).



"Doing Life With Me" Credits:

Songwriters: Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele

Vocals: Eric Church,

Instrumentation:

Billy Justineau - Piano, Synthesizer

Charlie Worsham - Electric Guitar, Mandolin



Jay Joyce - Electric Guitar, Keyboards

Jeff Hyde - Acoustic Guitar

Jeffrey Steele - Acoustic Guitar, Background Vocals

Lee Hendricks - Bass



